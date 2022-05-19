Members of the Narragansett Tribe will be able to freely enter the town beach that bears the tribe’s name, starting this summer. In a victory for the tribe, the Narragansett Town Council voted Monday to set up a system that allows Narragansetts to show their federal tribal identification card in order to obtain a seasonal pass for free access. Tribe members would still have to pay if they want to park in the town’s beach lots. After three hours of impassioned testimony and some heated arguments, the council voted 3-2 to implement the change, which is effective only for the coming season. Do you agree with the Narragansett Town Council's move? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: