The Prout School girls lacrosse team celebrated senior day with a 17-7 win over East Greenwich on Tuesday afternoon at Christofaro Park. Sylvia Mayo had six goals and three assists to lead the Crusaders. Senior Ellie Edwards added five goals and one assist. Saoirse O’Connor scored four goals, while Ella Niedelman and Noelle Coyne tallied one each. The Crusaders honored seniors Edwards, O’Connor, Alex Gencarelli and Meg Steele. Prout improved to 7-3 with the win.
Online Poll
Do you believe members of the Narragansett Tribe should be given free access to Narragansett Town Beach?
Members of the Narragansett Tribe will be able to freely enter the town beach that bears the tribe’s name, starting this summer. In a victory for the tribe, the Narragansett Town Council voted Monday to set up a system that allows Narragansetts to show their federal tribal identification card in order to obtain a seasonal pass for free access. Tribe members would still have to pay if they want to park in the town’s beach lots. After three hours of impassioned testimony and some heated arguments, the council voted 3-2 to implement the change, which is effective only for the coming season. Do you agree with the Narragansett Town Council's move? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
