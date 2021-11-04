PAWTUCKET — The Prout School girls tennis team is back on top.
Breck O’Connor won a dramatic second-set tiebreaker at No. 3 singles to give the Crusaders a 4-2 victory over Mt. Hope in the Division II championship at Slater Park on Tuesday night. It’s the first title for the Crusaders since a run of three straight championships concluded in 2017. The time since included two tough years in Division I, a move back to D-II, and now a return to prominence.
“They fought through,” head coach Sarah Steverman said. “Close matches, which I guess shows competition is in the right place. It should be close. They fought through a lot. They didn’t give up. I’m really proud of them.”
The championship is a fitting tribute to former coach Steve Matzner, who died last fall. Matzner was at the helm for the program’s championship streak. With the Crusaders back at Slater Park, they had him in their thoughts.
“It means a lot to us,” O’Connor said. “Winning this match was really a dedication to him. I’m sure he would be really proud.”
“They had to learn an adult lesson as teenagers, the loss of a significant person in their lives,” Steverman said. “That bond that they have is a special bond. There’s no way it didn’t help them tonight. He was here in spirit with them, and they believed that.”
Prout lost just two matches in the regular season, one of which came to Mt. Hope in a 4-3 decision. The Huskies swept the singles matches, while Prout won all three doubles matchups in the Oct. 11 meeting.
Aiming to keep up the doubles dominance and steal a victory in singles, the Crusaders did even more. The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams won, and freshman Maddie Mattiucci prevailed at No. 4 singles. O’Connor turned around a regular-season loss to Mt. Hope’s Cate Merriam for a 6-4, 7-6 (12-10) win that sealed the championship for Prout.
“Looking at the results of the last time we faced them, we were hoping to swep doubles and get one singles match,” Steverman said. “I was pleasantly surprised to grab two. Breck was on tonight. When she’s on, she’s on and there’s no stopping her.”
O’Connor came out firing, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Merriam worked back to 5-4 but O’Connor won the next game to seal the 6-4 win. The second set went the opposite way, with Merriam out to a 3-0 lead. O’Connor rallied to make it 4-3, then forced a deadlock at 6-6. The tiebreaker was tight throughout. O’Connor staved off set point four times before surging to the finish line. Down 10-9 in the tiebreak, she won the next two points to go up 11-10. On match point, she blasted a forehand winner down the line.
“It was nerve-wracking,” O’Connor said. “I saw everybody coming over to my court, all the cameras coming over. I knew it was up to me. I tried to just block out everybody. It kept going back and forth. That last point, the excitement really got to me. I just went for it.”
Mt. Hope got its two wins from Elsa White over Meghan Mancini at No. 1 singles and Eva White over Mia Renzulli at No. 2 singles.
Mattiucci scored Prout’s other singles win. Having pushed Ellen Quesnelle to a third set in the regular season meeting, Mattiucci was the obvious target for Prout to snag an extra point. She steadily took control against Quesnelle, winning 6-3, 6-3 for the all-important point.
“Last time we played, I broke a string in warmups. I was so excited, I was back with my regular racket and I think that helped a lot,” Mattiucci said. “The last time I played her – she’s a really great player – I lost to her. To win this time is really great.”
Maddie Green and Isabel Leal won at No. 2 doubles, beating Zelda Hayes and Laney Dufficy 6-0, 7-6 (7-3). The tiebreaker performance by the Crusaders was impressive, after Hayes and Dufficy had turned things around following the first set loss.
Prout also grabbed a point at No. 3 doubles, where Lena Eng and Cat Wanta prevailed 6-1, 6-4.
“My doubles teams have been solid all season,” Steverman said. “I knew they would pull through.”
The No. 1 doubles squad, featuring Abby Smith and Leah Hauser, won 6-3 in the opening set before ending up in a dogfight in the second set. Mt. Hope won to force a third set, but that simply ceded the court to O’Connor.
Drama was nothing new for the Crusaders, who had to grind their way through the playoffs. They got a scare from South Kingstown in the quarterfinals. The semifinals were even tighter, with Prout prevailing 4-3 over Middletown thanks to a win by Mancini in the last match of the day.
When O’Connor sealed one more dramatic win, her teammates waited outside the fence, not sure if they could celebrate yet. They eventually stormed the courts and got the party started.
“Really happy to have gotten to this point,” Steverman said. “I told the girls just getting here was an accomplishment and to really enjoy every bit of it.”
