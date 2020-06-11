Never has society been so creative in accomplishing what was once so simple. Whether it be attending a church service, dining at a restaurant, sunning at the beach, or playing a sporting event, all the rules have changed, and it will take some time to find our way back.
In the world of sports, each of the professional leagues are considering revisions that mirror nothing we have ever witnessed. A basketball season that perhaps starts in August and ends around Christmas. Baseball with a very abbreviated season, strictly in warm weather states. Hockey holding just playoffs. And sports such as golf and tennis, like all the others, going on without fans in the stands. If we read a book or saw a movie with a similar story line, we would dismiss it as terminally unrealistic. But it is all very real.
As we applaud the innovative nature of these leagues, we too are competitive here in South County. We never like to be outdone and, in this case, out-thought or out-created. And we do have lots of time on our hands to formulate, correct, and re-construct. So, even if just for the sake of stirring the pot and showing we can compete, we craft our own upside down, backside front landscape, all with recommendations we could never have imagined.
So, after putting all the possibilities into the spinning barrel, Barry at the Buzzer selects and presents South County’s version of the coronavirus sports amendments, just to shake up the local landscape.
-With the loss of the spring high school sports campaign, rather than completely losing their previous season, these units shall pursue an abbreviated schedule beginning in mid-August and ending in late September. These same sports will then go off as normally planned in the spring of 2021, thus having played their sports twice in the same school year. While it might be too late for the graduating seniors, it will allow the other athletes to experience full high school careers.
-The fall sports, which typically begin in early September, will kick off Oct. 1 with a conclusion date of Nov. 30. Some cold games? Yes. But everyone is making sacrifices.
-And, the winter sports would begin Dec. 1. A little later than normal but close enough to keep their schedule essentially intact.
-Keeping with the spirit of change and in an effort to infuse this new life into the community sports scene, all four area high schools introduce new team nicknames.
-The Narragansett Mariners, while losing their tie to the nearby ocean-blue officially change their team name to the Narragansett Nighthawks. While perhaps illogical given their beachfront locale, the new name does sound cool.
-The Prout School leaves behind its powerful reference to the Crusaders shifting to one that links to the nearby coastline, becoming the Prout Purple Wave.
-Getting caught in the mass renaming hysteria, South Kingstown separates from its Rebel title, instead transitioning to the South Kingstown Storm.
-And, not to be forgotten, the Skippers of North Kingstown finally adopt a nickname that carries a level of intimidation, becoming the North Kingstown Hurricane.
-Not sure about the rest of you but while the Mariners, Crusaders, Rebels and Skippers each have wonderful histories, the shift to Nighthawks, Purple Wave, Storm and Hurricane would only enhance the trepidation of teams entering the region. And why not increase the advantage before the games even begin?
-In another Barry at the Buzzer proposed change, state championship teams from the prior year automatically receive tickets to the state playoffs for the subsequent season. If back to back winners, they automatically advance to the semi-finals. Three-time champs North Kingstown girls’ volleyball and football teams should advance all the way to the finals. They have certainly earned it.
-We can see the high school sports schedule now. Thursday night, the Nighthawks versus the Purple Wave. Would we not show up just to see these two forces collide?
-Friday night, get ready for this one, the Storm versus the Hurricane. Classic, if just in concept alone. For these two schools with rich history, this just takes the rivalry and intensifies it. Book your seat in advance. A turbulent clash for sure.
-A final thought on our current world. The first five months of 2020, a period that may reshape history. The COVID-19 experience alone would have stamped its way into the history books. Now, we add an inspired movement toward racial equality.
As we advance, it is imperative we remember this is not an either-or equation. It is all about us.
To those policing our streets, as we all look to improve our process, a heartfelt thank you for all you are doing. Effectively functioning communities win when we advance together, when no one gets left behind, none-the-least of which a group that gives so much for so many.
Bill Barry is a North Kingstown resident. He writes about the local sports scene, sports parenting and more in a regular column.
