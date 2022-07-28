The defending state champion Narragansett Lions have remained in contention this summer and have stayed hot down the stretch of the Connie Mack regular season. With a win over Flood Ford last week and victories over Chariho and La Salle this week, the Lions closed the season on a four-game win streak and finished at 10-2, good for second place in the league standings. The playoffs are slated to begin this weekend.

