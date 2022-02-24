SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It’s fitting that the tight Division III hockey race needs a little extra time to be sorted out.
With an impressive 4-1 win over rival South Kingstown on Monday afternoon at Boss Arena, the Narragansett/Chariho co-op squad created the need for some more hockey. Those two teams had another makeup game outstanding, and Monday’s win by Nariho made it a necessity for seeding purposes, with both teams in the running for the No. 3 spot. The teams were set to meet again on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
“It’s been such a tight race,” Nariho head coach Ryan Meade said. “All the teams are so close. We’re even with them now.”
Nariho won two non-league matchups early in the season, but the Rebels won the first league meeting between the two. The other two league matchups were postponed on separate occasions and pushed to the final week. If the Rebels had won on Monday to secure the No. 3 seed, they would have had the option of canceling the other makeup game. Instead, Nariho pulled into a tie with the Rebels.
The win came courtesy of a dominant performance in net by Mason Campbell, who made 32 saves in holding the high-scoring Rebels to just one goal.
“That was the best game I’ve ever seen him play,” Meade said. “He made a save early that seemed to kind of lock him in. He was incredible tonight.”
The Rebels had a sizable advantage in shots on goal, but the Gulls made theirs count. Rob McHugh staked them to a 1-0 lead in the first period, with assists to Nicolas Keegan and Ryan Cormier. Just over a minute into the second period, Ben Avedisian put the Gulls up 2-0, on assists by McHugh and Sean Lyons. The Rebels came back on a Ben Paskalides goal before Matt Beaudry popped home a pretty centering pass from Jacob Correira. Keegan also assisted.
Campbell kept the Rebels from rallying, and Beaudry scored an empty-net goal with 1:09 left to lock up the win. Lyons and Mason Kosoriek assisted.
Whatever happens in Wednesday’s game, the playoffs are shaping up to be wild. Top-seeded Ponaganset had the better of both Nariho and South Kingstown in the regular season, but not completely. Nariho played the Chieftains to a tie and the Rebels beat them early on. No. 2 Coventry has also lost to both the Gulls and Rebels.
“It’s a toss-up between these top teams,” Meade said. “That makes it fun.”
The playoffs are set to begin this weekend.
Skippers enter as No. 1
North Kingstown saw its win streak end, but still enters the Division II playoffs as the top seed.
The Skippers lost 1-0 to RMR on Friday, their first defeat in 12 games. Interestingly enough, the same RMR team will match up with North in the playoffs, which are set to start on Friday.
North Kingstown bounced back from the Friday loss to win its season finale 3-0 over Portsmouth on Sunday.
Storm set for semis
The South County Storm earned the No. 3 seed in the D-I girls hockey playoffs and will face No. 2 Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View in a semifinal series.
Game one is set for Friday at 6 p.m. in Burrillville.
Prout misses playoffs
The Prout School won its season finale over Warwick but ended up just outside the playoff field in Division I.
The Crusaders snapped a seven-game slide with the 4-2 win over Warwick on Saturday. But the co-op squad wound up just in front of Prout for the eighth and final spot in the postseason field.
