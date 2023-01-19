SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout hockey team made history last week with its first-ever win over La Salle Academy.
And it looks like it wasn’t just a flash in the pan.
The young Crusaders are starting to turn promise into reality. After a few bumps early in the season, they have won three straight in the new year, beginning the streak with a win over Smithfield before taking down La Salle. On Saturday, they handled Division I newcomer North Kingstown for a 4-0 win at Boss Arena.
Prout is 5-3 in D-I play, already surpassing its win total from each of its previous seasons in D-I.
“The team is looking great,” senior Mark Roberts said. “We’re buzzing right now. Huge win over La Salle. That’s going to keep the momentum going.”
While the Crusaders are getting up to speed at the D-I level, North Kingstown is back where its neighbors were a few years ago. The Skippers moved up after their D-II title last year and have not surprisingly taken some lumps. They did get their first D-I win a few weeks ago but didnt have much runway to build on it as they encountered a tough stretch in their schedule. North is now 1-6 in league games.
Improvement has been evident throughout, as it was Saturday. Prout beat North by a much wider margin in a preseason Injury Fund game.
“The first win felt really good,” North Kingstown coach Cody Sellers said. “The boys are motivated and excited. Unfortunately, after that, we started our parochial run. But the mantra of getting better every day is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Other than the walloping by Hendricken, we did some good things at Mount and we did some good things against Prout. This was a tight game compared to the Injury Fund.”
Seeing what Prout is doing this season provides some hope for the Skippers.
“Coach Gaffney gave us some advice,” Sellers said. “We know it’s going to take some time. We know it’s a blend of effort, skill and kids who want to have fun and want to work hard. It’s just slowly developing and making sure you get better every day. Kudos to them for not getting out of the depths – they’re a real D-I contender.”
That status is what Prout was hoping for this season. The job isn’t finished yet of course, but the past few weeks have set the course. The win over La Salle was especially impressive, regardless of the circumstances. It was the Rams’ first loss in regular-season league play since the 2021 season.
“It felt amazing,” senior Jake Cox said. “Just to know that we can compete with any team in the state, that we’re there with the best of the best, it’s great to know that. It builds our confidence so much.”
Prout prevailed by a 3-2 score over La Salle. Goals by Cox and Roberts in the second period evened the score after the Rams had jumped to a 2-0 lead. Roberts then broke the tie in the third period on an assist by Nick Gamba. Angelo Evangelista made 19 saves and didn’t allow a goal in the final period.
“Special night on Wednesday,” Prout coach John Gaffney said. “Real special. You wish you could bottle it. The guys just played really well. We were down 2-0. There was no quit. There was that believability. That’s on them. They played a full 45-minute game. The second period was the game. We hemmed them in. They didn’t get out of their zone, and we had a couple of special goals by Mark Roberts and Jake Cox, two seniors leading the way. Angelo played well – timely saves.”
The Crusaders now own wins over each of the state’s traditional powerhouses, having beaten Bishop Hendricken in 2020 and Mount St. Charles last season.
“Greatest feeling for me personally,” Roberts said. “I was a part of the Hendricken win and I think this was even better. It was unreal. Great momentum booster.”
While Prout’s youth movement has driven much of its breakout, the team’s handful of veterans have set the tone. So it was fitting that the goals came from Cox and Roberts, both seniors who have helped the Crusaders inch their way forward. Gamba, also a senior, had two assists. The senior class has seen it all, from the early days in D-I, a co-op with Scituate due to low numbers, and the waves of young talent that have bolstered the roster.
“When I got here, we were going to play an independent schedule and then we ended up in the co-op,” Cox said. “Just to know you’re part of something that’s been building up for a while and to start to see it come through in a game like that was great.”
Fresh off the big win, the Crusaders had to guard against a letdown against North Kingstown and mostly took care of business. Mason Keramidas, Max Costello, Aidan Forcier and Daniel Morrison handled the scoring. Drew Nowell and Tyler Simo each had two assists. Riley Smith also had an assist.
Evangelista made nine saves for the shutout. Ben Davis stopped 25 shots for the Skippers.
The matchup represented the first Division I game between two South County teams. Prout was alone in D-I in recent years. North Kingstown spent a few seasons in D-I previously, but Prout was in D-II at the time.
“We’re excited to have two South County D-I teams and looking forward to battling those guys,” Sellers said. “It’s great to see Prout doing well and I think it’s great for the game of hockey in South County.”
It’s exciting to envision a top-level rivalry for the two if realignment keeps the Skippers in D-I, even as they fight through the grind for now.
“We’re not too far removed from being on that side of it,” Gaffney said. “You take your lumps. It’s good for the guys. The kids know – you’re in D-I. That’s the big time in Rhode Island high school hockey. I think it makes the kids play their best. It’s a faster pace.”
North Kingstown will take on Cumberland this weekend. Prout was slated to visit Barrington on Wednesday, hoping to keep the momentum going.
“I think we can make a run,” Cox said. “The thing about us, on any given night, we can beat any team and we can lose to any team. That’s just being brutally honest. But I think we have the potential. It’s just about preparing the right way, getting in the right head space and executing.”
