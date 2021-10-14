Narragansett’s response to its first loss in a long time?
More wins.
The Mariners dropped a 3-1 decision to Tiverton on Sept. 20. It was the program’s first loss since 2019. Last fall, the Mariners were unbeaten on their way to the Division III championship, their only blemish being a draw.
They started this season with four straight wins before the loss to the Tigers. Since then, they’ve reeled off four more in a row, including a hard-fought 2-1 win over Exeter-West Greenwich on Friday and a 5-0 triumph over Johnston in a championship rematch on Tuesday.
The game against EWG was a grind. A 1-0 lead turned into a tie when EWG scored midway through the second half. The Mariners were displeased with the officiating after a series of tough foul calls. It seemed like things might be slipping away, but the veteran Mariners steadied the ship, scoring the game-winner late in the second half for the 2-1 win.
T.J. Reissner and Parker Harrison had the goals for the Mariners, with Scott Reilly and Aidan Hayes picking up assists. Adam Simone made four saves in net.
On Tuesday, the Mariners welcomed Johnston to town for a sequel to last year’s championship match. It went the same way as Narragansett’s 3-0 title-clinching win, with even a little more offense. It was a 1-0 lead at halftime before the Mariners exploded for four goals in the second half.
Hayes and Lucas Masson scored two goals apiece to lead the onslaught. George Fogarty scored the other goal.
Pieter Mushen had two assists, while Reilly and Bodhi Parks tallied one each. Andrew Kanaczet made two saves en route to the clean sheet.
The Mariners also celebrated senior night at the game against Johnston, honoring a 13-man class.
The win put the Mariners at 8-1 heading into a road game at Middletown on Wednesday.
They rank among the top four in the Division III standings. The Tiverton team that beat them leads the circuit with a 9-0 mark. Burrillville is also unbeaten at 7-0-2. The Mariners get a shot at the Broncos on Oct. 23.
Next up for the Mariners is a date with North Providence on Oct. 20.
