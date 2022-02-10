PORTSMOUTH — It’s been a disjointed season for the South County co-op girls hockey team. Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 26, the Storm played just one game as it dealt with COVID-19 cases and even some weather issues as it returned.
But there’s still time to make a run, and the Storm is taking big steps in that direction.
After a 10-1 victory over Cranston on Saturday, the Storm delivered an emphatic comeback for an 8-5 win over the East Bay co-op on Monday afternoon at Portsmouth Abbey. South County trailed 3-0, then scored seven consecutive goals to turn the game on its head.
“Coming into today, we weren’t really sure what we were going to get. We scrimmaged them and we tied early in the season. We were missing a couple of key players, so we weren’t really sure how it was going to play out,” head coach Sydney Collins said. “When we fell behind, we kind of went back to basics on getting the pucks to the net, crashing for rebounds. The opportunities were there. It was nice to see them capitalize on their hard work.”
The Storm is now 3-3 with half its schedule set to be squeezed into the final two weeks of the season. Beginning with Friday’s matchup against La Salle, the team will play six games in 11 days. As busy as that stretch will be, it’s preferable to the way the schedule turned out in December and January.
“We went three weeks without a game. We were practicing but the motivation to push yourself to the limit in practice when you don’t have any games coming up was kind of a challenge,” Collins said. “Going forward, we’re going to have more games than practices. We’re basically playing every third day. Everything that we’re going to do in practice will be really game focused and I think that will help us.”
The one game the Storm played in early January didn’t go well, as it lost 7-1 to La Salle. It also dropped a matchup with Smithfield/Coventry on Jan. 26. Saturday’s blowout of Cranston got the winning feeling back.
“Having games back on the schedule, having something to look forward to, we’ve been able to have better practices. They were really excited about how we played against Cranston,” Collins said. “We were able to get a lot of players into the game, too, so there was a lot of team camaraderie and spirit that came out of that.”
The Storm hoped to build on it Monday but hit some serious speed bumps as East Bay sprinted to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
“We thought we scored a goal in the first minute but the ref waved it off. It hit the post inside and came back out. We all saw it go in,” Collins said. “Coming from that, we were like, ‘We can score. We’ve just got to put them on the board.’ After Barrington scored that third goal, one of our captains was like, ‘We’re not going down like this. Let’s go girls.’”
The comeback began late in the first period when Mia Moffitt got the Storm on the board. Amelie Gregoire assisted. Ginger Osgood made it a one-goal game less than a minute later, with Sammie Haun and Julianna Bucci assisting.
A huge second period turned the game completely around. Julianna Bucci tied the game eight minutes into the period, with an assist to Haun. Just 21 seconds later, Gregoire gave the Storm its first lead, on an assist by Anna-Katjia Keegan.
Michaela Bucci followed with two straight goals to make it 6-3. Osgood assisted on the first.
Haun capped the surge with a goal in the final minute of the period, with an assist to Julianna Bucci, sending the Storm to the locker room with an eye-popping 7-3 lead.
East Bay made an aggressive call in its own comeback efforts, playing a good chunk of the third period without a goalie in favor of an extra skater. It yielded two goals that made it 7-5. The Storm hung tough defensively while missing a few long-range shots on the empty net before Julianna Bucci finally delivered the empty-netter in the final minute to clinch the victory.
Storm goalie Veronica Sabatino made 19 saves in the win.
“Once one went in, the flood gates were open,” Collins said. “They were all goal hungry today. It’s really nice to see that.”
Next for the Storm is a matchup with first place La Salle at Boss Arena. The stretch run also includes two games with Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay Vie, who’s currently in second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.