Rosters for the Newport Collegiate Baseball League include more than a dozen former standouts from the local high school ranks, the University of Rhode Island and the Ocean State Waves. The pop-up league, which will feature four teams playing an 18-game schedule at Cardines Field, begins play on Friday.
Former South Kingstown High School star and URI rising junior Bo Brutti will play for the Black Team, along with URI teammates Alex Ramirez and Xavier Vargas. Brutti had made four appearances for the Rams this spring before the cancellation of the season. Ramirez, a star at Central High School in Providence, grabbed a starting job as a freshman for the Rams in the spring, while Vargas had already blasted four home runs for the Rams in 13 games. Vargas also played for the Ocean State Waves last summer.
Two former South Kingstown all-state catchers will play for the White Team as Blaine Lidsky of Stonehill and Liam McGill of Columbia are signed on. They’re joined on the White squad by North Kingstown’s Ryan O’Donnell of Salve Regina.
Locals Dylan McCormick and Nick Gwaltney will also play for the Black Team. McCormick, a South Kingstown native and Bishop Hendricken graduate, pitches at Salem State. Gwaltney, a Prout School graduate, just finished his freshman season at Becker College.
South Kingstown High School alumnus Shaun Gamelin of Rhode Island College will play for the Orange Team, alongside North Kingstown High School grad Kevin Cox, who plays at Assumption. The team is managed by URI assistant coach David Fischer.
Prout grad and Quinnipiac-bound Tate Copeland – one of a handful of rising freshmen in the league – will suit up for the Blue Team, which is coached by former Ocean State Waves pitcher George Capen.
Waves president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar will manage the Black Team, which also includes former Waves pitcher Monty Horn of Kennesaw State.
The league slate begins with a Friday doubleheader. Blue and Orange square off at 1 p.m., with Black and White meeting at 6:30 p.m. Fans are not permitted, but games will be broadcast live on YouTube and Twitch. The schedule features all doubleheaders on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
