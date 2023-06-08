The Curtis Corner Middle School baseball team made a run to the RIPCOA state championship game where it finished as the state runner-up. The Cougars fell 12-5 to the team from Bishop Hendricken High School’s Eighth Grade Select program on Thursday at Rhode Island College. CCMS beat Chariho, Martin and Kickemuit Middle Schools to advance to the finals.
Should South Kingstown make it harder for residents to call for a budget referendum?
By a nearly 4-to-1 margin this week, voters in the town of South Kingstown overwhelmingly rejected a referendum calling for a cut of $1.5 million in the school district budget for the 2023-2024 year. The vote, which attracted a record 5,832 voters for a referendum in SK, was initiated following the petition of two local residents who sought the change saying the school district's enrollment did not justify a nearly $56 million budget. Per the town's charter, the residents were required to collect just 200 signatures to force the referendum, leading some elected officials in South Kingstown to wonder whether the threshold should be raised to make it harder for some motions in the future. Nearby North Kingstown, for example, has a charter process that requires residents to seek the signatures of at least three percent of the total voters in the last election to move a budget referendum forward. Should South Kingstown make it harder for residents to call for a budget referendum? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
