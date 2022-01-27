When it comes to the 60-meter hurdles, North Kingstown product Tereza Bolibruch has been unstoppable so far this winter, winning the event in all three meets she has entered to date for the University of Mary.
The former Skipper started the season on Dec. 11 at the Marauders Indoor Festival, claiming top honors with a time of 8.88 seconds as she played her part in helping UMary finish atop the ledger among the five teams that competed.
Bolibruch had to fend off stiff competition for the middle leg of her hat trick of victories, reaching the top step in 8.96 seconds at the Mike Thorson Invitational on January 15, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of her nearest rival.
Last Friday marked the first time that the senior ventured beyond North Dakota this season, as the Marauders decamped to Brookings, South Dakota to take part in the D2 Invitational alongside several other non-Division I schools in the Upper Midwest.
After qualifying for the final with the fastest time in the heats, Bolibruch bettered the field in 8.90 seconds to snag one of the five victories obtained by UMary athletes on the day, with the Marauders eventually nabbing a second-place result in the team event.
Bolibruch will attempt to keep the momentum going in the coming weeks, as the UMary squad is scheduled to lace up their spikes this weekend in Grand Forks at the North Dakota Open, before venturing to Fargo for the Bison Open the following weekend.
Miko-Rydzaj swimming well
Narragansett native Alex Miko-Rydzaj is once again competing in the pool for Fairfield this winter, with the Prout alumna picking up a win for the Stags in last Friday’s dual meet versus Manhattan.
The former Crusader’s triumph came in the 100-meter breaststroke, as the junior touched first with a time of one minute, 17.59 seconds, finishing more than a second ahead of teammate Erini Pappas as part of a Fairfield sweep of the top three places.
Miko-Rydzaj was in action in a pair of other events against the Jaspers, swimming the second leg in a 200-meter medley relay quartet that finished second, which was followed by a fourth-place result in the 200-meter backstroke.
Once the water settled, the homestanding Stags emerged with a 207-40 rout of Manhattan, aided in large part by the Fairfield squad winning every event with the exception of the 200-meter freestyle.
Miko-Rydzaj and the Stags will be out of competition this weekend, but will return to the fray on the first weekend of February at the Boston University Winter Open, a two-day meet scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.