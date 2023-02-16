JOHNSTON — The Wickford Wildcats finished as the state runner-up in the Rhode Island Middle School girls basketball playoffs after falling to the Portsmouth Patriots 44-30 on Saturday afternoon at Johnston High School.
Finola Gately topped the Wildcats with nine points. Michaela Bejbl finished second in scoring for the Wildcats with eight points while Kalin Shea chipped in seven points.
Portsmouth was led by Kamaya Jones, who scored a game-high 15 points, and Stella Orr, a center, who added 12 points.
Wickford jump-started the contest on a 7-0 run.
Shea started by draining a 3-point shot from the top of the arc, and then Gately added a put back before Bejbl made a steal and scored with a layup.
Portsmouth got on the scoreboard when Gyselle Mairs made a layup and pulled the Patriots within 7-2.
With eight minutes remaining in the first half, Wickford extended its edge to 15-6 when Bejbl scored with an underhanded scoop.
Twelve seconds later, however, Portsmouth made an adjustment.
Orr sank the second of two free throws after she was fouled in the paint and that inched the Patriots within 15-7.
After Portsmouth got a stop, Jones slashed through the lane and scored with a layup, and then Emily Bronson buried a 3-pointer and the Patriots trailed 15-12.
Wickford responded with a layup from Anna Romph, and then Annie Hurd answered with a 3-pointer for Portsmouth and pulled the Patriots within two.
With 55 seconds left in the first half, Portsmouth knotted the score at 17 when Mairs assisted across to Orr for a layup.
Lilly Morgado sank a 3ball after that, and then she passed to Orr for a bucket, which gave Portsmouth a 22-17 buffer as the teams headed into halftime.
The Patriots continued to impose their will on the Wildcats in the second half and ultimately that’s what Wickford head coach Paul Graham felt was the difference.
“Rebounding and physical play,” Graham said. “I think the game just got physical.”
Shea drove the baseline for a bucket, one minute and five seconds into the second half, and got Wickford within 22-19.
Then, with 12:07 left, the Wildcats cut their deficit to 24-23 when Romph made a steal and scored with a bank-shot.
Portsmouth responded with a 7-0 run, where Jones and Orr recorded three points apiece, and Hurd, one point, and that put the Patriots on top 31-23.
The Patriots increased their margin to 36-24, with 7:24 left, behind a put back from Orr, and a corner trey from Hurd.
Then, with 5:35 remaining, Portsmouth earned its largest lead of the contest when Jones made a layup and gave the Patriots a 40-26 advantage.
The two squads traded baskets from there and Portsmouth took its 14-point margin to the finish line.
Wickford may have come up a little short on the court in its final game of the season, but Graham couldn’t be prouder of his players for the efforts they brought to the team day in and day out.
“I have a great bunch of kids that work really hard every single day and they’re a joy to be around,” Graham said. “And they have a lot of character.”
