SOUTH KINGSTOWN — They knew they had a strong team coming back and they tend to be a pretty positive group.
Not even the most optimistic South Kingstown High School gymnast would have predicted this.
With victories over Barrington, Pilgrim and Toll Gate on Saturday, the Rebels closed out an undefeated season, the program’s first since 2010. They will enter the state meet as one of the front-runners for what would be the school’s first Division I state championship since the 1980s.
“Honestly, we had no idea,” senior captain Brooke O’Donnell said. “I feel like it came as a bit of a shock. We all like to be positive and feel good about it, but after the first few meets when we were doing well, it was like, ‘Wow, we really have a chance at this.’ It’s even better because it’s so unexpected.”
Four years ago, the arrival of a strong freshman class signaled a new era for the Rebels, who became annual contenders in D-I. Those freshmen are now seniors, and they’ve been joined by a number of reinforcements along the way.
“With all the new kids we have, it’s been great to see everything come together,” senior captain Olivia Kay said.
Only 16 schools compete in the RIIL gymnastics circuit, and top gymnasts don’t always compete in the high school ranks, due to the demands of club competition. In that landscape, the Rebels have been able to keep their group together. They’re a big – and enthusiastic – team.
“We’re so close,” O’Donnell said. “When we come here, it’s more than just practice – it’s a time to hang out with your friends, it’s a time to laugh. Everyone just wants to be here.”
The season began with a bang, as South topped perennial powerhouse La Salle in its opener. And it was no flash in the pan; the Rebels have upped their scores nearly every time out, culminating in a season-best 139.15 in Saturday’s finale.
“These past few years, we’ve been good and we have a great team every year. But this year, it’s really been amazing,” O’Donnell said. “We’re all really good friends and we’ve been able to work together really well and come out undefeated right now. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Caroline Casey set the pace for the Rebels in the final meet with an all-around score of 35.95. Kay also competed all-around and scored a 34.35. Scarlett Sagal was at 34.05.
Casey topped the charts in the vault with a 9.15. Maria Capalbo was next at 8.75, with Sagal scoring 8.7 and Kay at 8.6.
Sagal led the charge in the uneven bars with an 8.55, just ahead of Casey and Kay, who both scored 8.5. Savannah Wilson tallied an 8.15.
The best individual event score of the night for the Rebels went to Casey in the balance beam with a 9.3. Kay scored 8.7, Anna Coutu hit an 8.65 and Wilson was at 8.5.
Wilson led the way in the floor exercise with a 9.1, and Casey scored a 9.0. Kay and Sagal rounded out the scoring.
All the success has come with the Rebels not quite at full strength, as injuries and illness have cropped up throughout. They hope to have a full complement for the state meet, which is set for Feb. 18, and they’re eager to see what they can do on the big stage.
“Every year, I feel like we go in feeling pretty good,” O’Donnell said. “But I think this year, we’re really ready to go and looking for that win at states. We don’t want to put pressure on ourselves. If we go there and don’t do as great, it really doesn’t matter. It would be great to win, especially for our senior year, but at the end of the day, it’s all about fun.”
And after a season like this, the Rebels just want to keep the fun going.
“You’ve got to really stay focused, on your team and yourself,” Kay said of the state meet. “Just keep trying to do your best.”
