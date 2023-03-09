PROVIDENCE - The state tournament is proving to be a second chance in more ways than one for the North Kingstown High School girls basketball team.
The Skippers have shaken off an upset loss in the opening round of the Division I tournament to win two straight in the state bracket, which has earned them a return trip to the Final Four at the Ryan Center. There, they’ll square off in the semifinals against Ponaganset, the same team that knocked them out in the state semis last year.
“Getting to the Ryan Center was ultimately the main goal this year, so we’re really excited to go back,” senior Jillian Rogers said.
The second-seeded Skippers had no trouble in their return to the court last Wednesday, winning their state tournament opener 58-29 over No. 15 Smithfield. No. 10 Portsmouth gave them a test in Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup at Rhode Island College, but the Skippers pulled away in the second half for a 49-35 victory and a ticket to the semis.
“It took us a while to get going,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “We finally started hitting some shots. We knew if we could get out and start running, we’d be OK.”
The Skippers will face No. 6 Ponaganset – the defending state champion – on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Like North Kingstown, Ponaganset was also on the wrong end of an upset in the divisional tournament, falling to Bay View. The Chieftains have been back on target in the state bracket, beating Chariho and La Salle for the Final Four spot.
The matchup between the Skippers and Chieftains is an intriguing one.
“We’re very excited,” senior Jordan Moreau said. “I don’t want to say it’s revenge, but that is part of it. We’re excited to play them. We’re glad they won today.”
For North, getting there required a bounce back, and the Skippers made sure to deliver it in their tournament opener. They raced to a 9-0 lead, sparked by five early points from Carly Lafferty. They later made it 13-2 and then 24-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same, with the Skippers allowing just two points. They took a 39-11 advantage into halftime.
An 8-0 run in the third quarter upped the lead to 36 before the Skippers took their foot off the accelerator and coasted to the finish line. The senior class returned to the court briefly in the fourth quarter so they could depart to an ovation in their final home game.
It was a balanced scoring effort for the Skippers. Moreau led three in double figures with 12 points. Rogers added 11 and Ellie Bishop scored 10. Maddi Krug chipped in eight points off the bench.
“We had like eight days to get ready so we just worked on getting in shape and getting stronger,” Rogers said. “We worked a lot on team bonding so that helped a lot.”
On Saturday, Portsmouth gave the Skippers a battle. North trailed briefly early in the second half. It was a one-point game in the closing minutes of the third quarter, when Jaelyn Holmes buried a pair of 3-pointers to get the Skippers in gear. A layup by Lafferty in the final seconds of the quarter made it 35-29.
Rogers, Holmes and Moreau powered a 6-0 spurt in the first minute of the fourth quarter, and the Skippers never looked back. They limited Portsmouth to just one field goal in the final quarter.
Rogers and Holmes paced the Skippers with 14 points each, and Moreau scored nine. Lafferty had eight points.
North’s meeting with Ponaganset is the first of two semifinal games on Saturday. The other is a surprising matchup, at least according to seeds. No. 8 Bay View upset top seed and D-I champ Juanita Sanchez in the quarterfinals and will face No. 12 Rogers in the semis. The Vikings took down D-II champ West Warwick and D-II runner-up Moses Brown in their first two state tournament games.
The winners of Saturday’s game advance to the state finals on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
