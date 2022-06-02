NORTH KINGSTOWN — Friday was a perfect night for North Kingstown boys volleyball, and the team hopes there’s more like it.
The Skippers celebrated senior night, pushed their win streak to 11, clinched a share of the regular season division title and locked up the top seed for the Division I playoffs with a 27-25, 25-22, 25-19 over Cranston East in the season finale.
“It feels amazing,” senior Elijah Tavarez said.
North will hit the playoffs as the hottest team in the league. The defending state champions won their first five matches of the season before losing two in a row to Bishop Hendricken and La Salle. Since the loss to the Rams on April 26, they’ve been perfect. They’ve dropped only two sets across the 11-match win streak. Their 16-2 mark was even with La Salle for the best in the league, and the Skippers held a slim tiebreaker based on total points in their head-to-head matches with the Rams.
“We knew it was senior night, so we were excited for that, but it was also to clinch the one seed in the division,” senior Cam Alexander. “That means more than senior night.”
Improvements in multiple aspects of North’s floor game have made a big difference in fueling the win streak.
“The beginning of the season, we had a bunch of guys trying out different serves and the coaches kind of yelled at us for it,” Alexander said. “We worked at it, everybody got their routine down. I think great serving and siding out have been big for us.”
“I feel like when we’re playing defense, we’ve been aggressive at getting the ball to our setter, and that has really helped our offense,” senior Sean McManus said.
And for a group that lost a lot of talent from last year’s title team, a step forward in chemistry didn’t hurt either.
“It’s a lot less varsity experience than last year,” Alexander said. “There are a lot of new guys. Elijah and Zach are new guys and they’re great players. I feel like the first few weeks, we were trying to feel everyone out and see who’s best at what. Now I feel like we all love each other and it just clicked at the right time.”
The final hurdle wasn’t easy. Cranston East reminded the top seed that challenges will await in the postseason, but the Skippers rallied from deficits in each set – including a late hole in game one – to take the sweep.
The first set required the steepest climb. The Skippers trailed much of the way and saw Cranston East win five of six points down the stretch to go up 23-18. Andrade took over from there, landing kills on four straight points. A hitting error by the Thunderbolts tie the score at 23-23. Cranston East twice got to set point at 24-23 and 25-24, but the Skippers staved it off. Then Andrade slammed two straight kills to lock up the 27-25 win.
“We just had to trust in each other and know that we could come back from a bad play,” Andrade said. “Just had to battle through it and make the plays.”
Cranston East led 15-13 in the second set, but the Skippers didn’t wait as long to make their move. They won six straight points to take control. Andrade had two aces and a kill, and Alexander tallied a kill to lead the burst. The Thunderbolts worked back to a 20-20 tie, but the Skippers finished strong with wins on five of the next seven points for the victory. Andrade and Cody Tow had kills in the big finish.
The third set followed a similar script. It was a 16-14 lead for East when the Skippers won six of the next seven points to take control. An ace by Ryan Harrington and a kill by McManus got the Skippers to game point. East couldn’t return a hit by Tow as North closed out the sweep.
Andrade racked up 23 kills with just one error. Alexander had seven kills and six digs. McManus tallied six kills. Harrington delivered 13 digs plus two aces and Tyler Yang finished with 39 assists.
The Skippers honored Andrade, Alexander, McManus, Tavarez, Royal Jones and Zach Desorcy in the senior night ceremony.
“We’ll take it one day at a time,” Andrade said. “It’s cliched but it’s what you’ve got to do. We can’t expect to be in the state championship tomorrow. We have to prepare for quarters, semis, finals and just take each one.”
