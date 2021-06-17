SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout School honored former baseball coach Mike LaBarbera on June 5, celebrating his years of dedication to the program in a pregame ceremony before the team’s final home game of the season against Classical.
“Coach LaBarbera built this program,” said co-athletic director Duane Maranda. “All the things that happen on this team are because coach LaBarbarea instilled these values in this program.”
LaBarbera deserved a better send-off than the canceled 2020 season could provide. With family on hand and not a cloud in the sky over the field where he spent so much of his time, the ceremony was a good substitute.
LaBarbera was presented with a No. 21 Prout jersey, the number he wore as an All-American at the University of Rhode Island and as a coach with the Crusaders. The number will be retired at Prout starting next season. He was also given a plaque highlighting his accomplishments.
The plaque reads, “In recognition of your 16 seasons of dedicated service. Over those seasons, you led our transition into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, built an annual championship contending program, helped many players play after high school and touched so many of your players’ lives. You always be the coach that built the Prout baseball program to what it is today.”
LaBarbera went 190-64 in 16 seasons as he led Prout’s transition to the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.
“His first season, he went 0-18. His second season, he went 8-10,” Maranda said. “And after that, he never had another losing season.”
Prout made six appearances in the championship series under LaBarbera. Five players went on to play Division I college baseball, including current San Diego Padres minor leaguer Mason Feole.
Wife Kim, son Austin and daughter Leighton were on hand for the ceremony, along with other family members. Having more time to spend with his young children was a major factor in LaBarbera deciding to step down. He still teaches at Prout and has made himself available as a resource for Maranda and new head coach Ty Cosgrove.
“When I took over the job, I was looking at the coaching staff and I had gone to a few baseball games,” Maranda said. “One of the big reasons I was excited about this job was this coach we’re about to honor. I was very, very excited to be able to work with him. I saw him on the baseball field. I watched how he conducted himself and how his teams conducted themselves. He’s the type of coach that I would want coaching our players at our school and my son.
“Unfortunately because of COVID, I never got the chance to work with him on the baseball field. But working with him in the school and him being a great sounding board for me is a terrific experience.”
Former Prout softball coach Mark Paliotti also shared his thoughts during the ceremony, recalling fond memories and highlighting LaBarbera’s perspective on winning big but coming up short in the title round.
“I had the privilege of coaching right down on that other diamond,” Paliotti said. “When I got done, he would drag my field, I would drag his field. We worked arm in arm. It’s amazing what he did at this school.”
LaBarbera accepted the jersey and plaque and took the microphone to offer thanks to those in attendance. He kept his comments brief – the program he built still had a game to play.
“Obviously, I’m a little choked up. This means so much,” LaBarbera said. “In my true spirit, there’s a baseball game to be played today. To the Prout baseball team, there’s a lot of hard work to be done. Work hard, play well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.