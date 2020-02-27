Prout’s Drew Jalbert and North Kingstown’s Abigail Maguire and Gresh Laing won two events each to lead area swimmers in the division championships this past weekend at Roger Williams University.
Maguire’s performance helped the Skipper girls earn the top spot among local teams as they finished as the Division I runner-up to La Salle. Prout’s girls team was right behind them in third.
North Kingstown’s boys placed third in Division II, with South Kingstown in sixth. The South County co-op featuring swimmers from Prout, Narragansett and Chariho bumped to Division I this year after winning the D-III title last year and took seventh.
The South Kingstown and Narragansett girls teams both swam in Division II and finished seventh and 10th.
Jalbert was a state champion in the 200-yard individual medley last year and stayed on track to repeat by winning the crown on Sunday in 1 minute, 56.11 seconds. He also took first place in the 100 breaststroke in 59.97 seconds.
Maguire is also swimming for a repeat after claiming gold in the state meet 200 freestyle last year, and she finished in 1:52.68 to win the same event on Sunday. She won the 100 freestyle as well, touching the wall in 52.62 seconds.
Laing starred in Saturday’s Division II meet for the Skipper boys. The sophomore won the 200 IM in 2:06.12 and raced to first place in the 500 freestyle in 4:59.29. He also teamed up with Sam Gustavson, Quinn Powers and Theo Simmons for a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
The runner-up finish for the North Kingstown girls featured Maguire’s two wins, plus a first-place finish by Meghan Dickinson in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:07.93. Dickinson also placed fifth in the 200 IM.
Four other Skippers – Lexi Duffy, Abby Duffy, Eve Piazza and CeCe Mascena – scored in two events. Lexi Duffy led that group with third place in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Also contributing points were Molly Sullivan, Bridget Robenhymer and Julia Cotsonas. Two relay teams earned runner-up finishes and the 200 medley relay squad finished sixth.
Prout’s third-place showing was powered by six swimmers who scored in two events each. Izzy Gianetto and Emma McCall both had a pair of top-eight finishes, while Laura Borges had the team’s top individual showing with third place in the 100 breaststroke. Ella Niedelman, Brooke Irons and Janice Hixon also scored in two races, while Laura Gilfert, Maria Figueroa, Riley Sweet and Brenna Furlong tallied points in one apiece. Prout’s top relay was the 200 medley team, which finished third.
In the Division II girls meet, South Kingstown’s efforts were headed by Erin Hamel and Paige Meller, each of whom went top six in a pair of races. Hamel finished third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 500 freestyle, while Meller finished second in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Also scoring for the Rebels were Caroline Bamford, Lilly Robinson, Sarah Gencarelli, Sarah Duckworth, Anna Kelly and Page Hedde.
Narragansett was led by Meghan Myers, who took 14th in the 50 freestyle and 16th in the 100 freestyle. Micky Van Couyghen, Lindsey Broomhead and Julia Highcove also delivered points.
Alongside Laing, the North Kingstown boys had six other swimmers earn scoring finishes in mulitple events. Troy Fielding took fourth in both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Theo Simmons was fifth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle and Rob McKay was sixth in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Also placing twice were Connor Moreau, Benjamin Maguire and Connor Priest, with Grant Baer, Quinn Powers, Sam Gustavson, Tristan Owens and Keiran Wilkinson adding points. The 200 freestyle relay finished second and the 200 medley team was fourth.
Jimmy McLaughlin led South Kingstown in the D-II meet with a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle. Knoll French, Jared Grossi, Michael Lewis, Mike Rodigou and Jimmy Robbin scored in multiple events each, while Gavin Graham, Armand Michard, Cameron Crook and Noah Phaneuf came through with points in one race each.
With Jalbert leading the way, the South County co-op delivered 15 scoring finishes. Aidan Carberry took seventh in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 IM, while Aivan Durfee was seventh in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 back to lead the way. Will Borges, John Byrne, Shawn Eddy-Joost and Joseph Brown also scored, along with three relays.
