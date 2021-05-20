SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Its first game since the 2019 Division II championship match didn’t go the way the South Kingstown boys lacrosse team hoped.
The second was more like it.
After a loss to Chariho in the season opener, the Rebels blasted Coventry 17-0 on Thursday to get into the win column.
“It was definitely a game changer today,” senior Nathan Smith said. “We played Chariho and didn’t play as well as we’re capable of. Today, we showed we can play to our full potential and showed everybody what we’re made of.”
The Rebels also scored an 11-4 win over Middletown on Saturday to go to 2-1 on the year. The still-reigning champions hope to be a contender again but there’s development and team building that has to happen following last year’s spring sports cancellation.
“Everybody has had to step up,” head coach Tom Cauchon said. “Your sophomores from the last season are suddenly your seniors. They didn’t have that junior year. They’re doing well, but it’s an adjustment. They waited a year and now they’re the guys.”
Smith is one of the players in that position, having chipped in for the title-winning team and now playing a big role. He had four goals in Thursday’s win. Junior Adam Corpus – a freshman when the Rebels won the championship – had three goals. Sophomore Brendan Kroll was in eighth grade when the Rebels won it all and led the team with five goals in the win.
While there may be challenges, the Rebels are happy with whatever the circumstances, as long as they’re playing.
“It’s so awesome to get back,” Smith said. “We missed a whole year. The last time I touched a field was winning a championship, so it’s definitely so good to be back. We have a whole new group of guys so it’s different, but it’s definitely fun to be back.”
Kroll racked up four goals in the opening period of Thursday’s game. He scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes in. The Rebels were kept off the board for the next four minutes but surged from there, scoring six times in the final 6:12 for a 7-0 lead after one. Kroll had three of the tallies, with Kyle Hadley, Cade Birrell and John Finck adding one apiece.
Smith and Corpus went to work in the second period, tallying three goals each as the lead ballooned to 13-0. Second-half goals by Smith, Kroll, Ryan O’Donnell and Zach Brunelli finished out the win. Senior goalie Justin Bader recorded the shutout.
“We went up 3-1 against Chariho and we kind of lost it a little bit,” Cauchon said. “[Assistant coach Mike Boynton] worked the guys really hard. We had two days of real solid practice so we felt pretty confident coming in.”
Confidence is growing quickly, but the Rebels aren’t leaving the past completely behind them. They’re thinking about last spring and their older teammates who graduated without a senior season.
“This is definitely for them,” Smith said. “I’ve been playing with those guys since I was in fifth grade. We miss those guys and we missed the final year with them. It’s so different not being on the field with them.”
The Rebels are back in action Thursday against Cranston West.
