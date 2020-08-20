SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Back on the field after the postponement of their spring season, South Kingstown Little Leaguers embraced the chance to play, from day one through an exciting postseason.
Arturo Joe’s reigned supreme in the Majors Division, breezing through the playoffs with four straight wins and capturing the league championship with a 6-1 victory over Seaside Fuel last Wednesday at Tuckertown Park.
“We did all we could to get these boys out here,” Arturo Joe’s manager Rob Young said. “We had the COVID mitigation rules, social distancing, masks in the dugout. We were just happy to get out here.”
The season began with practices in June. Once the state moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, leagues got the go-ahead to play games beginning in early July.
For Arturo Joe’s, getting back on the field meant dedication in spite of the unusual circumstances and the odd timing of the season. Typically, only all-stars or friendship tournament teams are playing in the summer months.
“These guys worked,” Young said. “We have 11 on the team. We had 11 at practice, 11 at batting practice. They all came. They made a lot of sacrifices over the summer because they wanted to come out here and play.”
Seaside Fuel was the top seed for the playoffs, having split two regular-season matchups with Arturo Joe’s but winning the tiebreaker. Arturo Joe’s was the No. 2 seed. After battling out of the losers bracket, Seaside Fuel needed to win twice to claim the title, but dominant pitching from Arturo Joe’s made winning even once a difficult task.
Brayden Rosen struck out 12 in five shutout innings and allowed just one hit, an infield single in the fifth.
“He’s all baseball, all day,” Young said. “Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. He wanted this bad and he went out there and went after it.”
He was also armed with a lead thanks to a big first inning. A sacrifice fly by Jake Brock and a two-run single by Henry Perotti gave Arturo Joe’s a 3-0 lead.
Another rally in the second gave Arturo Joe’s more breathing room. Christian Gobis singled, Rosen walked and Nick Vellone smashed a two-run triple to make it 5-0. An insurance run came home in the top of the sixth on a rundown play, with Kai Young scoring for the 6-0 lead.
Seaside Fuel put a few runners on thanks to walks and errors, but Rosen worked his way out of every trouble spot. In his final inning, he issued a leadoff walk but came back to strike out the next three batters in order.
Vellone relieved Rosen in the sixth and finished things off, with a little help from his defense. With a runner on third, A.J. Coutu made a good catch in right field on a deep fly ball, keeping the damage to a sacrifice fly instead of an extra-base hit. Gobis made a leaping catch of a line drive in right field for the second out, and Vellone finished the game with a strikeout.
In the eyes of the coaching staff, the defensive gems were a representation of what the team was about all summer.
“Those kids who made the great catches in the sixth, they’re normally subs,” Young said. “But just coming in and getting reps, showing up every day. We also had the bottom of the order getting on base today. Every single kid contributed and worked hard. They deserved it.”
Arturo Joe’s team members are A.J. Coutu, Brayden Rosen, Christian Gobis, Cole Rosen, Ethan Gardner, Finn Henderson, Griffin Gorman, Henry Perotti, Jake Brock, Kai Young and Nick Vellone.
Seaside Fuel team members are Conrad Fox, Gavin Marsh, George Gardner, Jack Noonan, Jack Sullivan, Jack Cotatgis, James Sullivan, Luca Espinal-Lyon, Luke Neill, Mason Bowers and Zachary Roebuck.
