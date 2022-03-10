Eison Nee wished he could share his Most Valuable Player award.
“I feel bad for this trophy,” Nee said. “We all got it done today.”
His teammates would surely give it right back to him. Nee was the clear choice for the MVP honor after he became the star of stars on South Kingstown’s dominant top line in the postseason. In the Division III finals series, the junior racked up six goals and three assists. He had a hand in nine of the 14 goals South Kingstown scored in the series.
“Eison for the last three games, has been the best player on the ice for both teams,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “He does everything for us. He kills penalties, he scores goals, he distributes the puck, he quarterbacks the power play. He came to play and he has all season. He’s going to end up with the most points of any player in the state. He’s just a phenomenal player.”
South’s top line was the most productive in the state all season. Cody Granville led Division III and the state in goals. Colin O’Grady wasn’t far behind. Nee was tops in assists and continued facilitating in the playoffs. But when the chips were down, he was leading the scoring charge, too.
Nee closes the season with 52 points.
“We had three guys who combined for about 140 points,” Angeli said. “High school hockey is the only place you can do that. Those guys came through.”
Helping hands
While the top line starred in the playoffs, they had some help. Third-liner Michael Peters scored a goal in game one and second-shifter Sean Dwyer tallied two goals in the decisive game three. The defense was also strong, and goalie Joe Bruno regrouped from a tough night in game two to keep the Rebels in front on Tuesday.
“I told these guys before that it takes other guys doing things in order to win championships,” Angeli said. “We got a goal from our third line in game one and we got two goals from our second line tonight. It takes everyone. It takes all 22 guys.”
Teams split first two
South Kingstown rolled to victory in the series opener, breaking a 1-1 tie with four consecutive goals en route to a 5-1 win. Peters, Granville, O’Grady and Nee did the scoring. Bruno made 12 saves.
Nariho came back with a bang in the second game, racing to a 3-0 lead and holding the Rebels off from there in a 6-3 win. Ben Avedisian, Jacob Correira and Nicolas Keegan scored the early goals for the Gulls. Mason Kosiorek, Keegan and Sean Lyons finished it off. Mason Campbell was strong in net in the third period, keeping the Rebels to one goal.
O’Grady has fun on the other side
In the fall of 2020, O’Grady was the goalie on the soccer pitch when South Kingstown won the state title. Did it hurt his goalie heart to be part of the highest-scoring line in the state?
“It feels good to change it up,” he said with a laugh. “I get so bored standing back there, trying to stop goals. It’s more fun to score them.”
Coaching pedigree
Angeli took over the Rebels’ program this year after a long run as an assistant coach at Division I powerhouse Bishop Hendricken. A South Kingstown resident, he was happy to help get the Rebels on the championship path.
“I’m just super happy for the kids,” Angeli said. “They came every day and they put the work in. I’m just glad they were willing to listen and learn maybe a little more structured style of playing, but it’s a winning style. I’ve been fortunate to be in a lot of these kinds of games. It was rewarding to know that I was able to kind of guide them through it. If I added anything to it, it was kind of what to expect more than anything. It feels great, but they do the work.”
T.J. Lynch remained on staff as an assistant this season. Another former championship coach, Dave Cannon, joined them on the bench. Cannon led the South County Storm to the 2017 girls hockey state title.
