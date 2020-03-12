PROVIDENCE — Captains typically accept the trophy during award presentations. When they had some company after Tuesday night’s game, the public address announcer at Rhode Island College was momentarily caught off guard.
“Accepting the award for South Kingstown is . . . the entire team,” she said.
The Rebels wouldn’t have it any other way. They’re a tight-knit group, many playing together for years, coming close to basketball crowns and winning the state soccer championship in the fall. Tuesday, they got over the hump against longtime hoops nemesis La Salle, capturing the Division I championship with a 49-46 comeback victory at Rhode Island College.
And they were going to celebrate together.
“We’ve all been playing together for as long as I can remember,” senior Hayden Hill said, “and it’s so nice to really win it.”
Pegged for big things from the time they were winning championships in middle school, the seniors and their running mates have delivered again. Their soccer title was the school’s first since 1999. Tuesday’s win secured just the second championship for the girls basketball program, the first at the Division I level, and the first since 1991, when the Rebels won Class C.
With most of the players on the basketball team also part of the soccer championship – which included a semifinal win over La Salle – there was a feeling that the floodgates had opened.
“It definitely helped,” senior Sydni Vesterholm said. “There are actually only two girls on the basketball team who weren’t on the soccer team. It helped a lot with team bonding. Everyone on the team is best friends. We do everything together – we go out to eat together, we obviously practice everyday, we go to school together. There’s just really good companionship between us.”
With the state tournament still to come, there’s another prize the Rebels want, but they will certainly bask in the glow of this one.
“This is a great win,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “And beating La Salle – I have a ton of respect for La Salle. They’ve been the standard for so long. Just beating them in a pressure game, it was huge for all of us. And it’s something I don’t think we’ll ever forget – any of us. The girls, me, the coaching staff will never forget. But we know we’ve got to regroup and bring it on Thursday. Hopefully we make it all the way through. We’ll play them again at the Ryan Center if that’s what happens.”
South Kingstown has cemented its place as one of the state’s premier programs over the last five years, finishing as the Division I and state runners-up in 2016 and 2019, with solid teams in the interim. La Salle stood in the way in both of the deep playoff runs and had also won every regular-season matchup with the Rebels. This time, La Salle was the top seed and came in with a perfect record.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Herbermann said. “I’m really happy for these kids. They’re great kids, they work hard, they’re great athletes. I’m just really proud of them. They deserve this. They’ve been working for a win like this for the three years I’ve been the coach. It feels pretty awesome right now. I’m just so proud of them.”
For much of Tuesday’s game, it looked like the Rebels might meet the same fate as their predecessors. They led briefly in the first half, but an 18-14 edge turned into a 29-20 deficit as the Rams ended the first half on a 15-2 run. Turnovers and missed shots piled up for the Rebels, and the Rams got hot from outside.
South Kingstown was not rattled.
“We were amazingly loose at practice yesterday and even at halftime,” Herbermann said. “We were down nine points. I talked to them and I walked up. They’re coming up the stairs and I hear them yelling and cheering. It gave me confidence. It was the whole team, really. They were in a great frame of mind.”
La Salle’s lead grew to 11 early in the second half. South Kingstown twice trimmed it back to five only to see the Rams answer. Malena Corso’s 3-pointer with 5:30 left made it 46-38.
Those would be La Salle’s last points of the game. The Rebels turned up the defensive pressure and scored the final 11 points to complete the comeback.
“We dug in and we just played harder and played harder and played harder,” Herbermann said. “We made the plays, kept our cool. No coach could be more proud of any team than I am of this team. They’re awesome.”
The rally began with a bucket on the break by Carley Fewlass. After two empty trips by each team, Jami Hill led a fast break that culminated in another bucket by Fewlass. Hill then buried a 3-pointer with 2:55 left that moved the Rebels within a point.
South Kingstown missed a 3-pointer that would have given them the lead on their next trip but continued to stay tight on defense, forcing a miss and another after an offensive rebound. Fewlass was fouled with 1:55 remaining and made both free throws to put the Rebels up 47-46.
It wasn’t a smooth finish from there, but defense was the constant. After a stop, the Rebels turned it over but clamped down again as Fewlass blocked a shot by Corso. Vesterholm missed a shot inside and Corso was fouled with 34 seconds left, but missed the first shot in a one-and-one. Fewlass grabbed the rebound.
Another South Kingstown turnover gave possession to the Rams, but Hayden Hill blocked a shot for the Rebels. Off an inbounds pass, Hill came up with a steal and was fouled with seven seconds left. She hit both free throws to make it 49-46.
One more stop gave the Rebels the win.
“So much relief, because that game was so much anxiety,” Hill said. “It was too crazy.”
La Salle missed its last nine shots from the field and committed four turnovers in the drought.
“These girls are naturally terrific defensive players,” Herbermann said. “They knew what they had to do. They kept their focus, they kept their energy, they communicated – you saw them talking to each other. It was just terrific to see.”
“We knew coming into this game that defense was going to be a huge part of the game,” Vesterholm said. “We knew that was how we were going to win, so we just kept hyping each other up and put all our efforts into defense.”
Jami Hill led all scorers with 17 points, Vesterholm scored 13 and Fewlass had 10. Hayden Hill scored five points and her play down the stretch provided a special moment in a challenging year for the senior.
“Hayden got hit hard by the flu this year and it really took a long time for her to come back,” Herbermann said. “It’s just so awesome to see her playing the way I know she can play. It was a while before she came back to this level, but she was awesome.”
“I got it, then I came back, and then I got it again,” Hill said. “It was the worst. I’m so happy that I’m back to play this game and experience this and win.”
The state tournament means the Rebels get to stay together a little longer, and they’ll aim for a few more wins while they’re at it.
“We’re South Kingstown so we want to play at the Ryan Center,” Herbermann said. “We’ll have a fun practice Wednesday and we’ll be ready to go Thursday.”
