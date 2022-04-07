The goal is the same, but the North Kingstown boys volleyball team doesn’t talk much about it.
What really matters as the Skippers aim to defend their state title, is that their approach is the same.
“We’ve mentioned it but it’s not really something that we’re focused on,” senior Mason Andrade said. “We’re just focused on getting better and improving as a team. We can’t look at the end of the season before our first game is even played.”
“It’s just next practice, next game,” added senior Cam Alexander. “Just building off each performance and hoping to get to the playoffs and reach that state championship game again.”
Last year was a tour de force for the Skippers, who went 10-0 and won their first state title since 2014. A deep and talented senior class led the charge and made the Skippers into a heavy favorite as the season went on.
With so much talent out the door, the Skippers won’t be the clear-cut favorite this year, but they should certainly be in the conversation. Andrade returns as one of the top players in the state and Alexander is taking on a prominent role after only getting the chance to show hints of his abilities last year. The Skippers also have senior Sean McManus as a middle blocker. The senior group includes Zack DeSorcy, Elijah Tavarez and Royal Jones, as well.
Up from JV, the junior class will be tasked with picking up the slack. Tyler Yang is handling setting duties. Jared Samson, Noah Santos, Carson Smith and Ryan Murphy are also getting opportunities at various spots, along with sophomore James Erwin. Freshmen Cody Tow and Ryan Harrington are both seeing immediate time on the varsity court.
While it was enjoyable being part of a team that had it all like last year’s squad, the kind of growth possible for this year’s team is also a positive.
“It’s been fun,” Andrade said. “It’s nice to see different people’s strengths.”
The Skippers won an Injury Fund preseason matchup against Bishop Hendricken last Thursday. It was a rematch of last year’s title game.
“It was really fun to come back after a winning season last year and come out with a W against the team we beat in the state championship last year,” Alexander said.
The Skippers played their official season opener on Tuesday and beat East Greenwich 3-1. The team is still finding itself, but it was a good starting point.
And they know where to go from here.
“Hard work in practice every day and just build off that, and stack good days,” Alexander said. “If someone misses a serve or makes a bad pass, it’s just picking each other up and focusing on the next play.”
SK starts over
A couple of players who were on the court for Friday’s Injury Fund game have been playing volleyball for about two weeks.
So yes, it’s a new start for South Kingstown.
The Rebels lost a big graduating class last season and saw a few other players decide not to return this spring, adding up to a very different look.
“We lost a lot of seniors and we had a few returning seniors decide not to play. So it’s basically a bunch of young kids,” head coach Jackie Elmer said. “We’re just going to do the best we can.”
South has been one of the best programs in the state for many years but doesn’t currently have the same kind of talent and depth that led to its golden era. Between 2011 and 2017, the Rebels won three state titles and finished as the state runner-up three more times. Since then, South hit two straight losing campaigns before going 6-4 with last year’s veteran group.
This season represents even more of a restart, but the team is doing the right things early on.
“I have no expectations,” Elmer said. “We’ll do what we can and try to get better. And they’ve already gotten a lot better.”
Seniors Lucas Duquette and Justin Vescera are the captains. The senior class also has Lawrence Cordoya, Ian Lupoli, Jacob Nuttall, Brihatt Pradhanang and Tristan Robbins. Juniors Aidan Conover and Henry Craven are also on the roster, along with sophomores William Gates and Charles Mather.
The Rebels got their first taste of game action with the Injury Fund matchup against Chariho last Friday and hung tough in defeat.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Elmer said. “They held their own against a pretty good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.