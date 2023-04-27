North Kingstown’s Andrew Ciarniello has been selected as the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s Student-Athlete of the Year.
The senior is a football and baseball standout for the Skippers and a strong student in the classroom. He has committed to the United States Military Academy West Point.
The RIIL will host its annual awards banquet on May 10 at Valley Country Club.
Ciarniello is the male athlete of the year alongside Maeve Crowley of Rogers High School. The awards honor seniors who excel in the classroom, in their communities and in the athletic realm.
Every high school submitted nominations for the Student-Athlete of the Year honor. Beyond Ciarniello, the other area nominations were Kylee Bennett and Sebastian Carlsson of Narragansett, Jade Shabo of North Kingstown, Steven Quinn and Morgan Verdi of Prout, and Lauren Fewlass and Phoenix Sward of South Kingstown.
La Salle’s Caroline Cummings, a South Kingstown resident, is receiving a RIIL Distinguished Achievement Award.
