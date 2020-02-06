North Kingstown won five gold medals to lead area teams at the girls indoor track division championships, held Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Skippers rode the top finishes to third place in the Bayha Division, behind Barrington and Classical. South Kingstown had the next-best showing among locals, taking fourth place in the Headley Division. Prout placed seventh in Bayha and Narragansett was eighth in the Sullivan Division.
Sadie Souls led the North Kingstown winners with first-place finishes in the 55 meters in 7.53 seconds and the 300 in 41.82 seconds. She also ran on the winning 4x200 relay team, which finished in 1:48.55, along with Sydney Brickle, Charlotte Simmons and Abigail Tober.
Brickley added a gold in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10 inches, and Brooke Thompson cleared 4-10 in the high jump to win the title.
Also for the Skippers, Olivia Joly took third in the 1,500 and fifth in the 1,000, Emma Charpentier finished fourth in the high jump, Tober took fifth in the 300 and Catherine Schultz placed sixth in the 600. Two relays placed fourth, with Schultz, Nicole Gutkowski, Ruby Nunnery and Emilie Gaston on the 4x800 and Simmons, Souls, Katherine Van Gorden and Emily Kallman running the 4x400.
South Kingstown’s fourth-place finish in the Headley Division was led by Kyle Fish, who won the 3,000 in 11:07.13, and by Chloe Greene, who finished in a tie for first in the high jump at 5-02. Fish also placed fifth in the 1,000, while Greene took second in the 55-meter hurdles and third in the long jump.
Tayshia Cary was also busy for the Rebels with a third place in the 55-meter dash and a fifth in the 300. Isabelle McDonald placed second in the 600, Maia Vinhateiro was third in the 3,000, Arsenia Brown took sixth in the 55-meter hurdles and Erin Hurley finished sixth in the 1,500.
The 4x800 relay of Hailey Bates, Samantha Fish, Abigail Nowell and Carmon Goff finished fourth; the 4x400 team of Cary, McDonald, Hurley and Kyle Fish was also fourth; and the 4x200 team featuring Brown, Zoe Lockwood, Emily Derreza and Ella Squires took fifth.
Prout’s top finish came in the 4x800 relay, where Megan Williams, Victoria Thurley, Allison Slitt and Helene Cummings claimed second. Williams, Caleigh Caruolo, Julia Mastrandrea and Meghan Mancini took fifth in the 4x400 relay.
Shelby Dellasandro had the top individual finish with fourth place in the shot put. Williams, Caruolo and Thurley medaled in running events.
For Narragansett, Kylee Bennett led the way with a third-place finish in the weight throw in the Sullivan meet. Sarah Tetreault added two fourth-places showings in the 55-meter dash and the long jump. Ava Pistacchio finished fourth in the 1,500 and sixth in the 1,000. Sophia Caroll and Emma Landy went five-six in the 55-meter hurdles.
