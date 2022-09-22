North Kingstown got some revenge and made a statement on Saturday morning.
Already considered one of the state title favorites, the Skipper boys soccer squad stepped further into the spotlight with a 3-1 win over La Salle in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
The Rams were victorious with the title on the line last year, and since then, the Skippers have targeted a return.
They seized their first big opportunity in impressive fashion. It was a 1-1 game when the Skippers got a pair of goals from Dan Goba to take control. Freshman goalie Ethan Ford played well in net.
The win puts the Skippers at 4-0 on the season. They’ll face Portsmouth on Saturday before another big game next week as South Kingstown comes to town on Wednesday night.
SK volleyball rallies for key win
Defending girls volleyball champion South Kingstown dropped the first two games of Monday’s match with La Salle, but showed some championship DNA in coming back for a 3-2 victory.
The Rebels carried a 3-0 record into Wednesday’s match against rival North Kingstown. Results were unavailable at press time.
Mariner squads adjusting well in new homes
Two very successful Narragansett teams moved up to higher divisions this fall and have kept up their winning ways.
The boys soccer team, which won the Division III title in 2020 and finished as the runner-up in 20201, is up to D-II now. So far, the Mariners are 3-1.
The D-IV champion girls volleyball team is now in D-III and is off to a 2-1 start in league play.
‘Gansett drops second straight
The Narragansett football team fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play with a 20-6 loss to Moses Brown on Friday night.
The Mariners visit Mt. Hope this week.
