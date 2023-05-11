On April 22, South County Youth Soccer Club presented U16 Boys Team coach Ryan Baird with the SCYSC 2022 Alan Albergaria Coaching Award. Established in 2020, the award is given annually to an exceptional coach who has gone above and beyond for South County players.
Club members nominated 12 deserving coaches for the 2022 award and the SCYSC Board of Directors recently voted on the winner. Geoff Sisson, SCYSC President, and Mark Wholey, SCYSC Director of Coaching, presented Ryan with the award on Saturday prior to his team’s scheduled league game at Tuckertown Park.
“We were very happy to present this award to Ryan,” Sisson said. “He exemplifies all the qualities we are looking for in a coach and clearly makes an impact on his players. He not only coaches this team but also plays a pivotal role on the CCMS Boys Soccer team as an assistant coach, without a child on either team. Ryan started this South team to give 17 South Kingstown kids a way to play locally with their friends in addition to playing with their premier/school teams. Community building is something that is important to the club and Ryan has done so much to help achieve this goal.”
The team was excited to celebrate the award with their coach. When nominating him, they praised his extensive soccer knowledge and called him positive, strategic, and caring. One of Coach Ryan’s players said, “He has a true passion for the game. But most importantly, my coach really cares about his players. He is a positive role model and a mentor, and he always takes the time to listen to and support his players.”
“He is a caring coach who thinks about each player and their strengths and weaknesses, then helps them become better players,” shared one parent. Another noted, “Coach Ryan is a family and community person. My son played for Coach Albergaria in the past and now for Coach Ryan. Ryan represents South County Youth Soccer in the best way.”
Ryan began volunteering as a coach in North Kingstown more than 10 years ago with his son’s teams and then his daughter’s teams when she became old enough to play. He started coaching for South County Youth Soccer last year. In addition to coaching their U16 Boys team, he has also coached U10-U12 girls futsal teams and led Winter Academy training for the club. When Ryan is not coaching for South, he is working with the Curtis Corner Middle School (CCMS) boys team and with his daughter’s Rams FC team, as an assistant coach for both teams.
The club named its coaching award after the late Alan Albergaria, who coached soccer for over 30 years and was an integral member of the South County Youth Soccer Community. Alan’s father Luis Albergaria was one of the founders of the organization.
South County Youth Soccer Club is currently accepting nominations for the 2023 Alan Albergaria Coaching Award. For more information about the award and how you can nominate someone, or if you would like to learn more about coaching for the Club, please visit scysc.org/coaching or contact Director of Coaching, Mark Wholey, coaching@scysc.org.
