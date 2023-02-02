NORTH KINGSTOWN — There’s always a sense of occasion at North Kingstown wrestling meets. The team makes a dramatic entrance. The gym lights go down and a single light shines on the center of the mat.
Last Thursday, the atmosphere was even a little bigger than usual as the Skippers welcomed the town’s middle school teams to a match with Mt. Hope. The packed house provided some extra juice to get the Skippers past the Huskies 43-33.
“Atmosphere is huge in wrestling,” North Kingstown coach Dave Petrucci said. “In some instances, it is a major part of it. You see it all the time – once a team starts rolling, it can be tough to stop.”
The Skippers improved to 6-3 in league dual meets, a solid showing for a young squad. A good stretch this month included a win over defending state champion Coventry on Jan. 18.
Mt. Hope is always a tough out for the Skippers. This year shaped up as a particularly tight match-up, thanks to the teams’ similar strong points in the lineup. The middle weight classes are the strong suit for both teams, so those matches basically amounted to a wash. Success elsewhere helped the Skippers get over the top.
“They have some strong guys where we have strong guys,” Petrucci said. “So our newer guys, bottom and top, it can really swing on those guys. They came through.”
Freshman Mason D’Arezzo scored an early pin at 113 pounds. Freshman Kaz Morosetti provided the bookend with a pin at 220 that clinched the victory for the Skippers.
“That was my first pin of my season,” Morosetti said. “It was pretty exciting.”
The Skippers also got pins from Tyler Schartner and Damien Young. Connor Swaim notched a victory by major decision at 132. Joe Patnaud prevailed at 182. Two forfeits accounted for North’s other points.
“I think we did a good job,” junior Norah Swaim said. “There are definitely a lot of areas we can improve on. We had a lot of freshmen out there tonight and they all did pretty well. But I think we were all pretty excited. [The crowd] kind of added to the hype of one our last home meets. I think that just added some excitement.”
North also competed against Woonsocket on Thursday night in a non-league match. They beat the Novans 57-24.
The Skippers will be on their home mats again on Thursday for a matchup with La Salle and North Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.