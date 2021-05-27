SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It’s been a bit of a grind for the Prout baseball team this season.
Last Thursday’s game showed the Crusaders’ willingness to battle through it.
Hosting North Smithfield, the Crusaders fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and 7-2 in the second but rallied for an 11-9 victory. Senior Mike Bogosian had two doubles and a triple, freshmen relievers Noah McParlin and Ryan Barrett kept the deficit from growing and senior Kieran Gibson threw out a runner at the plate from center field for a highlight reel ending.
“Definitely happy to come out with a win. Not how we drew it up, but the kids battled,” head coach Ty Cosgrove said. “We’ve been coming back from deficits all year long and hadn’t come out on top, so it was good to get one.”
The victory was the second of the season for the Crusaders. They also delivered a dramatic win over Westerly on Tuesday to put their record at 3-5 with five games remaining.
“From past years, we’ve always had a history of having a great second half of the season,” Bogosian said. “With this team, I think we’re a very good squad and anything can happen.”
Prout pitchers struggled with walks in the early going and the Northmen took advantage with a four-run first inning. Prout got a two-run single from Aidan Skidds in the home half of the inning but quickly fell behind further as North Smithfield upped the lead to 7-2 in the second inning.
McParlin entered in the second as Prout’s third pitcher of the day and stopped the bleeding, then allowed just one run over the next three innings. North Smithfield touched him up for one in the sixth before Barrett came on and limited the damage.
“They really stepped up,” Cosgrove said. “We had 13 walks today and that can’t happen. If freshmen are going to go out and throw strikes, they’re going to get innings. They saved the game for us today.”
The relief pitching set the stage for Prout’s hitters to rally, and they delivered, most of it coming in a seven-run third inning. After a leadoff single by Devin Kazarian, Prout got back-to-back RBI doubles by Bogosian and Jack Kesner. Later, Matt Pari drove in a run with a base hit, Jaden McCoy cracked a two-run single and Kazarian hit a two-run double.
“Tough start, but we just kept saying, ‘We’re going to hit the baseball. Keep them at bay, the hits are coming,’” Cosgrove said,
“I think we saw the ball very well from the start of the game,” Bogosian said. “Our defense was a little shaky at first but we overcame it with our hitting. We kept ourselves in the game and we never let down. Keeping our energy up the whole game really helped us win.”
The Crusaders picked up an insurance run in the fourth when Bogosian doubled and scored on a single by Skidds. They added another in the fifth on an RBI triple by Bogosian.
The Northmen threatened in the final inning, putting two men on with nobody out. On in relief, McCoy got the first out on a strikeout. With a runner on third, Gibson caught a fly ball in center field for the second out. The runner tried tagging up, and Gibson threw him out with a strike to the plate, where catcher Carter Grimm applied the tag.
Gibson is the ace of the Crusader pitching staff and had struck out 15 batters in his previous outing. He came on as a defensive substitution when McCoy went to the mound, and it appeared the Northmen didn’t get the scouting report.
“Everybody saw that coming from a mile away,” Bogosian said. “He has the best arm on this team.”
“The kid’s got a cannon,” Cosgrove said. “It was a fun way to end the game.”
Gibson was on the mound Saturday at Westerly and pitched well again, but Prout lost a pitchers’ duel by a 1-0 score. The 6-5 comeback win on Tuesday allowed the Crusaders to exact some revenge.
Prout will be back on the field Thursday when it hosts Juanita Sanchez.
