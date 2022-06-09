The radar guns told the story. So did the numbers. And last week, South Kingstown’s Ben Brutti was officially recognized as the state’s best high school baseball player when he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.
With Major League scouts watching his every move, Brutti put up spectacular numbers. He went 8-1 on the mound with a minuscule 0.46 ERA. He struck out 105 batters in 46 innings pitched and walked only 11. While his future is on the mound, he was also very good at the plate for the Rebels, batting .465 with two home runs, 21 RBI and a .586 on-base percentage.
Brutti helped lead the Rebels to the No. 2 seed for the playoffs, and into a semifinal matchup with Bishop Hendricken this week.
Brutti has volunteered locally at a homeless shelter and food bank, and he has donated his time as a flag football referee and youth baseball coach.
“Ben has completely dominated Rhode Island high school baseball in 2022,” said Matt McGuire, head coach of Portsmouth High School. “As a pitcher, he is nearly untouchable, but offensively he’s been a weapon, too. He is the best player in Rhode Island.”
Brutti has maintained a weighted 4.19 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of South Florida, though he’s likely to hear his name called in the Major League draft as well.
Brutti is the third South Kingstown player to win the Gatorade award in baseball. Sam Kenyon was the winner in the 2016-17 school year and Harrison Barlow won top honors in 2010-11.
