Ethan Bouchard used to withdraw from Narragansett Elementary and Narragansett Pier Middle School for a few months every winter, enroll in school in Maine, then return home in the spring.
It was all about pursuing his passion for skiing, and these days, Bouchard is still chasing any opportunity he can get.
Last month, Bouchard, 17, competed for Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Italy, sharing the slopes with some of the best young skiers in the world.
“It was just an incredible experience,” Bouchard said. “It was really my first time competing out of the country and for Ireland. It was a very different atmosphere, seeing skiers from other countries.”
The opportunity came about thanks to Bouchard’s success in ski racing and to his family’s connection to Ireland. Both his grandmother and his father are Irish citizens, which afforded him the chance to pursue dual citizenship. The Irish Snow Sports Association’s push to recruit skiers from abroad afforded Bouchard a unique chance to compete internationally.
“I reached out to the Irish Snow Sports Association because my father is an Irish citizen and so is my grandmother,” Bouchard said. “When I was born, my dad didn’t go through the steps to make me a citizen. With the skiing thing as an opportunity for not just me but for the Irish Snow Sports Association, we sort of worked backwards to get citizenship for me.”
Snow is a rare sight in Ireland, but that hasn’t stopped the Irish Snow Sports Association from making inroads into the international scene. The country had three skiers and a snowboarder competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
As a native of a seaside town with no hills in sight, Bouchard was the perfect fit for a ski team that has to work to find its way to the slopes.
“I started skiing when I was 3 years old, up at Sunday River in Maine,” Bouchard said. “I would do weekend trips with my family, just about every weekend in the winter. I did that throughout school. Starting in about third grade, I would un-enroll in school after the fall, enroll in school in Maine for the winter and then re-enroll in the spring in Narragansett. My parents didn’t ski too much, but they wanted me to be able to ski. As I grew a little older, I began to fall in love with the whole ski racing scene.”
Bouchard took the next step in his mountain-chasing journey for high school, when he left his hometown to attend Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine – six miles from the Sunday River ski resort. He represents his school in competitions on the East Coast and in Canada, and he’s still loving it.
“Every race is a new mountain, a new trail set, a new orientation of the course. It’s so difficult to have a perfect run, but you can have perfect turns along the way,” Bouchard said. “It’s chasing that feeling of speed and smooth long turns. There’s nothing better than feeling that. Six of the seven days of the week, I’m skiing. Just chasing that feeling and loving every second of it. Just training and racing.”
He jumped at the chance to test himself against the best at the Olympic Festival.
“It was just such a great opportunity that was brought up for me,” Bouchard said. “I’ve been able to compete very well on the East Coast and some trips up to Canada. I really wanted to see how I stacked up on the world stage.”
The European Youth Olympic Festival is the most important multi-sport event for European athletes, aged 14 to 18. Athletes from 50 European countries take part in the event, which happens every two years in both winter and summer. The EYOF is run by the European Olympic Committees and is under the patronage of the IOC.
Bouchard competed in the Slalom, Giant slalom and Super G events.
“The slalom and giant slalom did not go necessarily as planned,” he said. “The conditions were pretty difficult. Trying to make up for that, I really pushed my limits and I ended up falling in both. For the Super G, the final event, that’s only one run. I knew I needed to step up my game. I felt really confident going in and I was happy with my place afterwards. It was a good, solid race.”
Back stateside now, Bouchard is squeezing the last drops out of his final winter season at Gould Academy. After graduation, he plans to head back to Europe for a gap year. He’ll train with the Lowlanders Ski Racing group, a conglomeration of young skiers from countries with small national ski teams, like the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. He hopes to compete for Ireland in the world junior championships next year, along with some other events in Europe.
He plans to attend Boston College after that and compete in alpine skiing for the Eagles.
The taste of international competition made all the work and all the juggling worth it. And it whetted his appetite for more.
“I would love to have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics,” Bouchard said. “Even just seeing the Olympic rings everywhere at the youth event, it was really cool. It’s definitely something I dream about doing.”
