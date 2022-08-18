The all-star district championship team wasn’t the only group of 12-year-olds making noise for North Kingstown/Wickford Little League this summer. The league’s Summer Select 12s club won the championship in the annual Jaxon Marocco Tournament this past weekend at Warwick North. The team beat Coventry and Silver Lake for a spot in the finals, and prevailed 6-5 over Coventry again in Saturday’s title game. Team members are Jonathan Kent, Xavier Baker, Max Marinello, Colin Brost, Owen Meriano, Julian Bressler, Sean Robinson, Brian Krause, Jacob Bancroft, Harrison Rice and Ezra Taveras. The team was managed by Joe Baker, with assistant coaches Tom Robinson, Mike Brost and Mike Meriano.
