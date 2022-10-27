The Narragansett and South Kingstown girls tennis teams played a tight match in their regular season finale, with the Rebels coming out on top 5-2 on Thursday at Broad Rock Middle School. South’s Alexa Clark beat Tabitha Gooding 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Zoe Pollack scored a 6-1, 7-5 win over Marissa Lefoley at No. 2. Narragansett earned a split of the singles matches thanks to victories by Brooke Caffrey at No. 3 and Sam Cronin at No. 4. The Rebels clinched the victory thanks to a sweep of on the doubles courts. Bonnie Moore and Tessa O’Sullivan topped Briana Reidy and Cate Cindrich 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1. Emma Nazario and Aster Russell prevailed 6-3, 6-2 against Veronica Sabatino and Eloise Collins at No. 2. Alexa Rollins and Ella Bousquet won 6-2, 6-2 against Hannah O’Neill and Cecilia Rei at No. 3. It was the sixth win in the last seven matches for the Rebels, who finished 9-4 and are headed for the Division II playoffs. They’ll face Westerly on Thursday. Narragansett finished 8-5 and will face Ponaganset in the opening round of the playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.