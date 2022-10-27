The Narragansett and South Kingstown girls tennis teams played a tight match in their regular season finale, with the Rebels coming out on top 5-2 on Thursday at Broad Rock Middle School. South’s Alexa Clark beat Tabitha Gooding 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Zoe Pollack scored a 6-1, 7-5 win over Marissa Lefoley at No. 2. Narragansett earned a split of the singles matches thanks to victories by Brooke Caffrey at No. 3 and Sam Cronin at No. 4. The Rebels clinched the victory thanks to a sweep of on the doubles courts. Bonnie Moore and Tessa O’Sullivan topped Briana Reidy and Cate Cindrich 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1. Emma Nazario and Aster Russell prevailed 6-3, 6-2 against Veronica Sabatino and Eloise Collins at No. 2. Alexa Rollins and Ella Bousquet won 6-2, 6-2 against Hannah O’Neill and Cecilia Rei at No. 3. It was the sixth win in the last seven matches for the Rebels, who finished 9-4 and are headed for the Division II playoffs. They’ll face Westerly on Thursday. Narragansett finished 8-5 and will face Ponaganset in the opening round of the playoffs.
Online Poll
Do you believe Rhode Island is more or less prepared to handle a large storm since Hurricane Sandy?
This week marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, a Category 3 storm which formed on October 22, 2012 and caused $70 billion in damage in roughly two weeks as it moved from the Caribbean to Canada, $11 million of which came from its impact in Rhode Island. Do you believe Rhode Island is more or less prepared to handle a large storm in the decade since Hurricane Sandy? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Boys Soccer: Skippers clinch regular season title
- Girls Soccer: Mariners emerge as contender
- URI officials cut the ribbon on fully-renovated Ranger Hall
- Field Hockey: NK salutes longtime coaches Maguire, Graham
- NK wins frosh XC state titles
- College Football: Rhody wins longest game in FCS history
- Football: Vikings keep Mariners sliding
- Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary
Most Popular
Articles
- In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
- The View From Swamptown: Through NK home, the legacy of Jack Jenkins lives on
- Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
- South Kingstown looks to close retail loophole for compassion centers
- Congressional candidate spar at URI forum
- Letter: Election will determine Narragansett’s future
- Andy McKee looks to close out URI Guitar Festival in style
- Letter: South Kingstown needs a realistic look at spending
- Sarah E. Spink
- Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.