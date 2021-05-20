SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Now in its second season in Division I, the South Kingstown girls lacrosse team is feeling good about its chances to compete, even amid a challenging start.
The Rebels dropped to 0-3 with a 19-7 loss to Lincoln School on Thursday but are showing positive signs as they head into a friendlier portion of the schedule.
“This is a year we have a team that can hang in Division I,” head coach Kristin Orabone said. “We just need to make sure we’re fine-tuning stuff and correcting things before the mistakes actually happen. Because as we’ve seen in D-I, the other teams are right there to pick our mistakes up.”
The program has been in this spot before, sent to the state’s top division after success at lower levels. The Rebels spent four years in D-I in the early 2010s. Two of the seasons were rough and realignment sent them back down to D-II, where they won the 2016 championship.
This time around, the landscape is a little different, particularly with some changes for this season. Prout and Narragansett have joined South Kingstown in D-I, giving the Rebels more chances to play comparable opponents.
South Kingstown hasn’t played those teams yet but will go in battle-tested thanks to its early schedule. The Rebels opened with La Salle and Wheeler before taking on Lincoln School. The Rams won the opener 15-11 while Wheeler held off the Rebels for a 16-14 win.
“Now we get into more of the teams that we’ve matched up well with before,” Orabone said. “I think having some tough games to start will help. They challenged us and we know what to expect.”
There was a lot to build on in each of the first two games of the season, but the game against Lincoln School was more of a struggle. The Rebels came back from an early 3-0 deficit with three straight goals but then gave up three more in a row and trailed the rest of the way. It was a 9 -5 Lynx lead at halftime and it snowballed in the second half.
“We’re usually more of a second half team but today we played stronger in the first half,” Orabone said. “The second half wasn’t our strongest.”
Taylor Martin and Zoe Lockwood led the Rebels with three goals each. Avery Martin and Jane Carr added one apiece. Samantha Bennett paced the visitors with six goals.
The Rebels are being led by senior captains Martin and Julianne Hannafin.
“This is one of my most well-rounded senior groups,” Orabone said. “They have the know-how and the knowledge from playing for me for three years and playing with each other. It’s a talented group.”
They’re excited to be back on the field after last year’s cancellation, but meeting the challenges of the schedule is the main focus.
“The first game, that’s for sure what it felt like,” Orabone said. “Now it’s like, we’re here and we’re in it. It’s go, go, go.”
