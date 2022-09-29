NARRAGANSETT — For the third time this season, the Narragansett girls soccer team played well against a potential contender in Division III on Tuesday night.
This time, it yielded a positive result.
The Mariners beat previously undefeated Westerly 1-0 behind a second-half goal by Anna Hart and a strong defensive effort. The winning feeling eased the sting of losses to Toll Gate and Cranston East in Narragansett’s first two games of the season.
“It felt really nice to come together and have it pay off,” Hart said. “The first two games, we played really well and it didn’t work out for us. Now we got the win.”
Narragansett is now 2-2 in league play, with wins over Classical and now Westerly. The team’s belief in its potential could have taken a bit of a hit with the early defeats – but it really didn’t. The Mariners knew they were playing well and were confident it would eventually lead to victories. The breakthrough was a welcome sight.
“I think this will give us a lot of confidence,” senior Bridget Blessing said.
The Bulldogs had scored 16 goals in their first three league games, so the shutout by the Mariners was no small feat. Grace Blessing made six saves in net. Defensive personnel had to be shuffled around throughout the game, but the Mariners made it work.
“We had two starters out for a good chunk of that game, so to see other players step in and play as well as they did speaks volumes,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “It was a great team effort there.”
Westerly’s defense was also strong, but Narragansett found a way to score. In the 63rd minute, Anna Hart got a step on the defense on the right wing and put a shot on net. It skipped past the Westerly goalie and into the net for the only goal of the game. Brooke Chelo assisted.
“I was coming down and I didn’t know if I should shoot it or not,” Hart said. “I shot it and it kind of went through her hands. I’ll take it. A goal’s a goal.”
Narragansett held Westerly off from there. The Bulldogs had a few looks at the net, but couldn’t get a shot to go.
“It’s always a tough game when we play them,” senior Jessica Boutin said. “I think we just pulled together and implemented what we were doing in practice. It really paid off in the end.”
The Mariners knew even in the 0-2 start that such an effort would lead to success. Now they want to keep it going.
“Toll Gate and Cranston East are strong teams,” Mahoney said. “Obviously, it’s still early, but I think they might end up toward the top of the division. We had great games with them and we played really well. We just didn’t finish as well as we needed to. But I wasn’t at all disappointed with the 0-2 start. We told them, ‘Keep plugging away and it’ll come.’ It has and will continue if we play that way.”
Narragansett is back in action on Friday with a road trip to Exeter-West Greenwich.
