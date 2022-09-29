Last week, a federal judge ruled that Rhode Island's truck-specific tolling policy on highways across the state was unconstitutional. While the state has not yet commented on whether or not it plans to appeal the decision, longtime critics of the move toward truck tolls said the ruling was a victory. Others said they viewed the ruling as the first step toward Rhode Island lawmakers repealing a law passed at the same time as the truck toll policy that banned the tolling mechanisms for being used for individual passenger vehicles. Do you believe Rhode Island will move toward tolling all vehicles now that a truck-specific policy has been deemed unconstitutional? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

