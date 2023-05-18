Good luck separating the top four teams in Division II boys lacrosse.
Cumberland, Middletown, Pilgrim and South Kingstown are all sitting within one game of each other.
As of Tuesday, the Clippers and Islanders led the way with 10-3 marks. Pilgrim was 9-3, and South Kingstown was 9-4.
The Rebels have dropped two games to Pilgrim in the past 10 days, but on Monday, they scored a marquee win over Middletown.
The Islanders had beaten them 16-4 in a previous matchup. This time, the Rebels prevailed 13-10 at Curtis Corner Middle School.
Brendan Kroll led the charge with six goals. Eison Nee had three goals and an eye-popping seven assists. Brad Wallin added a goal and two assists. Hampton Hubbard, Nolan Quirk and Garrett Kirwin had one goal each.
South also owns a victory over Cumberland this season. Pilgrim is the only team in the top group that they have not beaten.
The Rebels will close out the regular season today against Coventry.
Mariners still perfect
The Narragansett girls lacrosse team is one win away from an undefeated regular season.
The Mariners celebrated senior night and moved to 12-0 on the year with a 21-8 victory over Ponaganset on Monday.
Ellie Wooten led the scoring parade with seven goals. She was one of 10 Mariners to hit the scoring column.
Natalia Salvadore, Ava Donadio, Julianne Harris, Eris Hughes and Maggie Taplin scored two goals each. Maddie Tally had a goal and three assists. Katie Daly and Quinn McGill had one goal apiece.
Senior Anna Hart, who has been sidelined all season with an injury, was affored the oportunity to check into the game on her senior night and scored a goal.
Narragansett’s final regular season game is a matchup with Bay View on Thursday.
Crusaders making late push
The Prout softball team hasn’t backed down from the challenge of Division I and has climbed the ranks in recent weeks.
After a nine-game losing streak, the Crusaders have won four of their last five games and are now 5-10 on the year.
The stretch included a win over Moses Brown on Saturday and a victory over Chariho on Monday.
Powerhouses La Salle and Pilgrim are next on the schedule before Prout closes the regular season at Smithfield on Saturday.
Rebels breaking through
The South Kingstown baseball team broke out of a six-game slide in impressive fashion.
The Rebels beat Pilgrim 3-1 to end the streak, then took down division-leading La Salle 9-8 on Monday.
The Rebels are 6-9 on the year and will be looking to make a run in the playoffs.
Rivalry series set
The area’s two D-II baseball teams saved their matchups for the final stretch run of the regular season.
Narragansett and Prout will play a two-game series against each other, beginning on Friday afternoon at Sprague Field. The second matchup is set for Tuesday at Prout.
Both teams are in the mix in Division II-B, and their series will likely have an impact on seeding.
