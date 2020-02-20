It was a rare indoor track state meet with no trips to the top of the podium for area athletes on Satrurday at the Providence Career &Technical Academy, but there were plenty of medals and tickets punched to regionals.
North Kingstown’s Sadie Souls and South Kingstown’s Chloe Greene earned runner-up finishes in their top races as the day’s top performers from local schools, and they added additional medals in other events. The Skipper boys and girls ended up with eight medals overall, while South Kingstown went home with six. Prout just missed a top-six finish in the 4x800 relay and did not score at the meet. Narragansett had three state qualifiers in hurdle events who finished outside the medals.
La Salle won the girls team title with a 24-point edge on second-place Barrington. North Kingstown was tops among locals in sixth, while South Kingstown finished eighth. Bishop Hendricken won the boys crown, slipping past runner-up La Salle by three points. The Skippers finished ninth and the Rebels were 12th.
Fresh off gold-medal showings in both the division and class meets, Souls ran into new competition in the 300 meters. Despite dropping her times from both previous championship meets, it wasn’t quite enough to get past Hawa Grear of Juanita Sanchez. Souls finished in 41.32 seconds, while Grear was just ahead in 41.27 seconds.
Grear also won the 55-meter dash, where Souls finished sixth in a time of 7.53 seconds. Souls also ran on two place-winning relays for the Skippers. She joined Sydney Brickle, Charlotte Simmons and Abigail Tober for third in the 4x200. Souls, Simmons, Katherine Van Gorden and Emily Kallman placed fourth in the 4x400 relay.
Olivia Joly also earned a medal and a New England trip for the Skippers with a sixth-place finish in the 1,500. Brickle was just outside the medals in eighth in the long jump.
South Kingstown’s Greene was defending a state title in the long jump, which she won in surprise fashion as a sophomore, but it was the hurdles where she had her best showing on Saturday. The junior placed second in 8.98 seconds to West Warwick’s Virsavia Goretoy, who won in 8.38 seconds. Greene also took fifth in the long jump for a New England spot and narrowly missed a medal in the high jump, taking eighth.
Isabelle McDonald also scored for the Rebels with a fourth-place finish in the 600. McDonald, Kyle Fish, Samantha Fish and Erin Hurley ran to sixth place in the 4x800 relay.
The North Kingstown boys were paced by two former high jump champs who settled for top-six finishes. Brandon Bolster, the outdoor champ last year, took third. Riley LaLonde, last year’s indoor champion, finished sixth.
Tyler Magee earned the other individual medal for North Kingstown thanks to a sixth-place showing in the 55-meter hurdles.
Two relays medaled for the Skippers, with Eddie Cardarelli, Adam Hall, Benjamin Souls and John Schultz leading the way with a third place in the 4x200. Justin Gutkowski, Greg Piturro, Cameron Ferrell and Jake Sullivan ran to fifth in the 4x800.
The South Kingstown boys got points from Kyle Nadeau and Ryan Hazard. Nadeau took fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.84 seconds, an improvement from his time in the class meet of 8.04 seconds. Hazard also out-did himself, adding nearly three feet to his class meet throw on his way to fifth place in the shot put at 50-08.25.
Coming close to the podium for the Rebels were Antonio Capalbo in seventh in the 1,500 and Gabe Munoz in eighth in the high jump.
For Prout, the relay team of Megan Williams, Victoria Thurley, Allison Slitt and Helene Cummings was just behind South Kingstown for seventh in the 4x800. The same unit had set a school record in divisions, then won the class meet. This time, Prout dropped two seconds off its class meet time.
The top individual showing for Prout came from Shelby Dellasandro, who took 11th in the shot put. Narragansett’s hurdling corps was led by Nicholas Archambault, who took 18th. Emma Landy was 19th in the girls preliminaries and Sophia Carroll finished 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.