Ten months later, the South Kingstown High School hockey team is still rolling.
The Rebels opened the 2021 season with a 9-2 victory over Narragansett/Chariho on Saturday at Levy Arena in Burrillville. It marked their return to the ice after a heartbreaking end to last season, when the team was playing its best hockey as it headed into a Division II championship series that was never played due to the pandemic.
With Tom Cauchon taking over as head coach and young players stepping into big roles after significant graduation losses, the Rebels didn’t show any signs of slowing down as they made their debut. Sophomore Cody Granville pumped in five goals and senior Colin O’Grady had a hat trick to lead the big offensive showing. Granville scored the first two goals of the game – including a short-handed tally – and had logged a hat trick by the end of the first period. He added power play goals in the second and third periods. O’Grady scored the team’s fourth goal and tacked on two more in the third period.
Bennett Souza had the other goal. Eison Nee racked up four assists, Ethan Hood had two, and O’Grady, Souza, Ben Collins and Ben Paskalides tallied one each. Goalie Joe Bruno made 24 saves.
For Narragansett/Chariho, Ben Avedisian and Sean O’Brien scored the goals.
South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho don’t typically meet in league games, but with the elimination of Division III, both teams are now in D-II. The game was held in Burrillville because Boss Arena cannot currently host games due to a capacity limit.
Prout coach Armstrong honored
First-year Prout girls soccer coach was named the 2020 State Coach of the Year in the Private/Parochial School Division by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
A former standout at South Kingstown High School and Rhode Island College, Armstrong led the Crusaders to a resurgent season in the fall.
Crusaders open D-III play with a bang
After some rough years in D-II, the Prout boys basketball team is in D-III this season and quickly made itself at home in Saturday’s league opener. John Estes poured in 29 points as the Crusaders beat Ponaganset 87-52. Maxwell Fiore added 13 points, John Mainella had 12 and Mike Bogosian scored 10 for the Crusaders, who were set to return to action Wednesday against Exeter-West Greenwich.
Skippers start strong
The North Kingstown girls basketball team has yet to play a league game but will certainly be ready to go when its D-I slate begins tonight. The Skippers beat Westerly 58-27 in Sunday’s non-league season opener then handled Cumberland 51-28 in another non-league game.
The team’s sophomore stars led the way against Westerly. Carly Lafferty scored 16 points, Jillian Rogers had 15 and Jordan Moreau scored 11. Moreau carried the load against Cumberland with 18 points.
