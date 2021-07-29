EAST PROVIDENCE — The best postseason run for a Narragansett Little League team in a decade ended with a third-place finish at the state tournament.
Following their District 3 championship – the league’s first since 2010 – the 10-year-old all-stars lost their first game at states, bounced back to stay alive on Sunday but fell 12-2 to Smithfield in the winners bracket final on Tuesday at Rumford Little League.
“It was definitely a great run,” manager Eric Kopf said. “Unfortunately, it was just one of those games today. We hit the ball hard. It seemed like every time we barreled a ball up, it was right at somebody. But credit to them. They played a seamless game. They made the routine plays and some great plays.”
Narragansett and Smithfield were meeting for the second time in the tournament, having squared off in Saturday’s opening round. Smithfield led early in the first matchup before Narragansett came back with a four-run fourth inning to tie the game. Smithfield reliever Connor Curtis stopped the rally there and his team pushed across the winning run.
“It was a similar kind of game to today,” Kopf said. “We were down 6-2 in the fourth and put four runs up. They brought in the big lefty and he kind of kept us at bay.”
The losers bracket pitted Narragansett against perennial state powerhouse Cranston Western. There was dominant pitching on both sides. Max Downey struck out 10 for Narragansett and allowed just two hits in 5.1 innings. Sparked by Fede Giramma, Narragansett made the great pitching stand up with a late rally for a 4-0 win.
“The fact that we at least leave here with a win is kind of the cherry on top,” Kopf said. “That was a great game.”
Darlington sent Smithfield to the losers bracket for the rematch with Narragansett. Edward Audet gave Narragansett a strong start with a triple in the top of the first inning. He scored on an RBI groundout by Luke Taliani. After Smithfield scored two runs in the second, Narragansett tied it 2-2 on an RBI single by Downey.
Narragansett starter Chase Moniz battled through two-plus innings of work, escaping trouble several times. Smithfield was patient at the plate and turned three hits and a pair of walks into two more runs in the third inning for the 4-2 lead. With Moniz at the pitch count limit, Taliani came on and escaped a bases loaded jam with a strikeout.
But the traffic on the bases eventually caught up to Narragansett in the fourth. Smithfield pounded out six hits and scored six runs to take control. Narragansett went quietly in the top of the fifth and Smithfield invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom half.
Smithfield moves on to face Darlington in the championship round.
For Narragansett, the memories of the summer will last.
“Special run,” Kopf said. “We had our first batting practice on I want to say June 14, and our goal was to get to the district finals. I thought we were going to have our work cut out for us in terms of winning, but we wanted to at least get to the finals. Winning districts exceeded our expectations. It’s not something Narragansett is usually doing.”
There’s more to come, too. The current squad will play in a friendship tournament in Chariho in August. Future district tournaments await at the older age groups.
“There’s a lot of excitement for the future,” Kopf said. “We have one more tournament we’re doing in August and then the majority of these kids will play travel ball in the fall. The kids are excited to get back out there.”
