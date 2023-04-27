The North Kingstown High School boys tennis team is looking like one of the top contenders in Division II.
A sweep of Prout on Monday put the Skippers at 7-0 in league matches. They are one of only two unbeaten teams in the league, alongside East Greenwich.
“We have a huge luxury of having the depth in doubles, which I didn’t expect. It’s been terrific,” head coach Tim O’Neill said. “We didn’t graduate many guys from last year. It was nice to know we were going to be half decent. It turns out we’re a little better than half decent. We’re doing great.”
The Skippers have had some recent success in D-II, going 7-1 in the abbreviated 2021 season and finishing 9-5 last year. A returning nucleus gained some valuable experience from last year’s campaign and is putting it to good use now. Senior Henry Coghlin and junior Charlie Lawton played No. 1 and No. 2 singles last season and are back in those spots and finding more success this season.
“Last year was their learning year,” O’Neill said. “This year, they’re kind of cashing in on their wisdom.”
Sophomore Brady Hanks is at No. 3 singles and junior Andrew Neville is at No. 4.
Junior Hunter Freitas and senior Jacob DiBenedetto are playing No. 1 doubles. The team got a major boost from newcomers Owen Tegan and Max Zangari, who have taken the No. 2 doubles slot.
“Our number two doubles kind of emerged out of nowhere,” O’Neill said. “Neither of them played last year. All of a sudden, we got a lot deeper when they showed up.”
Alex Ashton and Will Michaud are playing No. 3 doubles.
The Skippers opened the season with a 5-2 win over Narragansett. They also own victories over Providence Country Day, Tiverton, Ponaganset, East Providence and Middletown. The win over East Providence goes down as the best thus far. The Townies have been perfect otherwise.
A tough challenge awaits on Thursday as the Skippers take on fellow unbeaten East Greenwich.
“Match by match,” O’Neill said. “I think by the end of the year, we’ll have a pretty good grasp on how well we can do. It’s certainly different than when we were in Division I. We should be able to make a bit of a dent. But just trying to keep everybody chipping away. We’ve got to stay focused to the end.”
Rebels battling in tough start
The South Kingstown boys tennis team got the first win of its new era last week, shaking off an 0-5 start and breaking through for a 5-2 victory over Cumberland.
Matthew Mannix has taken over the team after the retirement of legendary coach Andy Carr. With some inexperience in the lineup as well, the Rebels jumped right into the fire with matches against powerhouses Barrington and La Salle. Moses Brown and Bishop Hendricken also topped the Rebels before Smithfield won a tight 4-3 decision over them. South Kingstown broke through against Cumberland last Thursday, winning 5-2.
Ethan Lin, Asher Henry, Elliot Roman and Ian Lin are manning the singles ladder for the Rebels. The doubles mix includes Levi Knowlton, Patch Collins, Prosper Lin, Ronan Ray, Jeffrey Hill and Cole Capizzo.
Mariners, Crusaders competing in D-II
Narragansett is trying to keep pace with the top teams in D-II while Prout is looking to climb the ranks.
The Mariners are 4-2 on the year and have won three in a row. Their only losses have come against unbeaten North Kingstown and East Greenwich. They own victories over Prout, Classical, West Warwick and Portsmouth.
Playing singles for Narragansett are Jake Pietrzak, Nathan Ward, Hadley Martinez and Parker Harrison. On the doubles court, the Mariners have Alex Greenberg, Luke Williams, Evan Bonneau, Ryan Martin, Danny Labore and Dylan Woodruff, with Matt Woodmansee and Aaron Perrone among the others in the mix.
Prout is 2-3 on the season. The Crusaders have been led on the singles court by Rich Engelman, Aaron Montoya, Rocco Grasso and Will Bussey. Finn Murphy has also seen some opportunities. Doubles players include Murphy, Drew McCaughey, Ben Slitt, Leyan Shi, Drew Conforti, Gianni Decubellis, Jack Paiva, and Adrian Gvosdev Kranz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.