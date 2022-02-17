A season full of near-misses against top contenders gave the Narragansett boys basketball team one last chance to break through.
And the Mariners took it.
Playing the brand of basketball that has put them in range of the state’s best teams and this time finishing it off, the Mariners beat reigning state champion Bishop Hendricken 67-61 in the regular season finale on Tuesday night.
“It was a common theme for us against the top teams in the state. We end up playing tough for three and a half quarters and unfortunately can’t find a way to get over the hump,” head coach Phil Rattenni said. “This is one where you really feel good for the boys and proud of the boys. They deserved to finally get one of these. I’m glad it happened at the right time.”
The list of almost big wins was long. The Mariners lost to Hendricken by five points early in the season and fell by just two points to a La Salle team that has since gone unbeaten. There were also single-digit losses to Central, Smithfield, Westerly and Barrington. Most recently, the Mariners led second-place Classical into the fourth quarter on Friday before falling 60-54.
In the rematch with Hendricken, Narragansett got it done with strong defense, a good answer to a Hawk run in the third quarter and – finally – a big finish.
“Execution, attention to detail, we didn’t allow the offensive rebounds late in the game,” Rattenni said. “Even though we missed 10 free throws in the game, we were 9-for-13 in the fourth quarter. Just played good team defense, too.”
Peanut Chaloux and Chase Flint led the Mariners with 20 points each. Mekhi Wilson added 14 and Matt Calabro scored 11.
With the Mariners in just their second year in the state’s top division, Tuesday’s win might be the program’s first-ever victory over Hendricken, which has won five of the last six state championships.
“Last year being our first year as a D-I team, I don’t know that we’ve ever beaten them,” Rattenni said.
It made for an extra special senior night. The Mariners honored Chaloux, Flint, Calabro, Tyler Poirier, Nick Biafore, Harrison Lurgio, Colin Flynn and Lee Lamson, as well as Tom Calabro, who has missed the season with an injury.
“Big night for the seniors,” Rattenni said. “I’m proud and happy for all those seniors to get such a big, emotional win.”
The win gives the Mariners a final regular season record of 9-9. They’ll hit the playoffs with four wins in their last five games, capped off by the biggest.
“At the beginning of the season, we wanted to be known as this tough, gritty, defense-first kind of team,” Rattenni said. “One of our assistant coaches last night said, ‘I think we finally found our identity. We’re a tough team that nobody wants to play right now.’ I think that’s true, and it’s really nice to see the boys doing the things that we want them to do as a team at the right time. We’ve won four out of our last five, with the one loss coming against Classical, and we let that one slip away. We’re starting to peak at the right time.”
