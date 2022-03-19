SOUTH KINGSTOWN - A landmark season for the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team came to an end on Friday night, but it appears the program’s trajectory may stay right on course.
The tipoff in URI’s WNIT matchup against Quinnipiac was one more line for the record books as the Rams made their first-ever appearance in the tournament. One more piece of history proved elusive, as the Rams were denied their first postseason tourney victory. The Bobcats prevailed 61-50 at the Ryan Center.
After the game, head coach Tammi Reiss revealed she wants to stay at Rhode Island. She had been mentioned as a candidate for the vacant head coaching position at Virginia, her alma mater, but said she withdrew her name.
“Talking with my boss, I’ve pretty much decided. I’m probably going to be here 99 percent,” Reiss said. “I made the decision, early on, to bow out at my alma mater. For me, it’s quality and fit. Where you are in your life and what’s important to you. And also, who really wants you. Who fights for you. There’s no one that fights harder for me than [Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn]. From day one, continuing every day. That’s important to me.
“And we haven’t done anything here yet. We haven’t reached our goal. We want to bring championships to Kingston. I don’t like leaving business unfinished. I can’t close the door completely. But I love Kingston, I love Rhode Island, I love [Bjorn], and I want to build something special here for a long time. So my thought process is I want to stay here. We’ll have an answer relatively soon. We will.”
That’s significant news for a program that has taken major steps forward the last two seasons. Reiss was the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2021. This season, URI set a new program record for wins.
While continued success is a focus, particularly with the pronouncement from Reiss, she was also heartbroken for the players she had to say goodbye to in the locker room.
“It’s hard to say goodbye to this group,” she said. “To get to this point, they mean a lot. I really wanted them to go out on top. They didn’t get to, so it hurst my heart. I love these kids. It’s really hard right now. I had to go in the locker room and say goodbye to five of them, two of them that I’ve been with for quite a long time. They mean a lot to me. It’s tough. You never think it’s going to end, and it does.”
The layoff - and the possible letdown - between the A-10 loss and Friday’s game didn’t seem to slow the Rams down much. They led at halftime against the perennial MAAC contenders, but were doomed by a bumpy ride in the third quarter. They made just three field goals in the frame and were out-scored 19-9, as the Bobcats went ahead by as many as nine points. Rhody made only incremental progress in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt, with the Bobcats always finding answers. Rhody didn’t get closer than five points.
“There were quite a few opportunities where we had a chance,” Reiss said. “We missed a lot of layups. Offensively, we got the shots we wanted. We just couldn’t make shots today. We struggled to put the ball in the hole. Once they got that seven to nine point lead, trying to cut that deficit down when you’re struggling is tough.”
The rough third quarter was the low point of a cold night overall for the Rams, who shot just 29 percent from the field and made only three of 20 3-point attempts. It continued a trend for the Rams, who scored 50 points or fewer in four of their last six games.
“The last couple of games, we really had a hard time putting the ball in the hole,” Reiss said.
A back-and-forth first half ended with URI in the lead thanks to a late push. Down 21-17, the Rams closed the half on a 9-2 run for a 26-23 edge. Two buckets in the post by Emmanuelle Tahane, including one in the final seconds off a pretty Chanell Williams dish, powered the surge. URI held Quinnipiac without a point for the final 3:04.
The Rams were still in front 30-29 with 7:44 left in the third quarter, but went more than five minutes without a basket from the field. Quinnipiac got hot at the same time, shooting 56 percent from the field in the quarter. A 13-3 run gave the Bobcats their largest lead of the game.
Marie-Paule Foppossi got URI within five early in fourth quarter, but the Rams missed a few looks that would have brought them closer.
Foppossi led URI with 11 points. Tahane and Dez Elmore scored nine each. Rose Caverly led all scorers with 18 for Quinnipiac, who moves on to face Boston College in the second round.
Five seniors will depart, but URI hopes to remain an A-10 contender.
“Having a season like this shows we can get there, especially for American recruits,” Reiss said. “You’ve got to win for them to come. I think the blueprint is set here for what we want to do. I know our culture is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.