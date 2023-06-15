One of Andrew Snow’s favorite things about rowing compared to other sports is that hard work yields direct results.
“With baseball and other sports, you’ve got to be really good at it,” Snow said. “With rowing, every time I put the work in or do that little bit of extra work, it pays off. I don’t necessarily need to be the best at it. I can work hard and I’ll get better.”
And this summer, the hard work will lead to opportunity, as well.
A soon-to-be senior at the University of Rhode Island, Snow is set to compete at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.
“Toward the middle of the year, my coach asked me what I was doing over the summer,” Snow said. “I always kind of bounce around, just looking for new opportunities, like last year, I worked in Hawaii. So my coach asked me if I was interested in going to China. And I was like, ‘Of course.’ He wanted to put my name in a pool to join the national team that’s competing in China. I was accepted and I can’t wait to get there.”
Snow will join the national team in Oklahoma City at the end of June for training. The group will then head to Summer Nationals in Ohio before departing for China in late July. Snow is raising money to help defray the cost of the experience and has a GoFundMe page set up.
Snow will be joined on the trip by URI teammate Billy Bourke, and the duo is excited for what the experience will mean both personally and for their team.
“We’ve gotten better and better the last few years,” Snow said. “This year, we have three athletes going to the national team. Two of us are coming back next year. I can’t wait to see the potential that I have and bringing it back to the team. I think it’s going to make us so much faster and so much better. I very much look forward to growing this team.”
And the trip itself will be special.
“Seeing a different country and a culture is really going to be a cool opportunity to learn about the world and myself,” Snow said. “I just look forward to learning.”
A native of Agawam, Massachusetts, Snow was excited about new opportunities when he departed for URI, but he had no idea so many of them would stem from the crew club. He had played a lot of different sports growing up and was the captain of his high school swim team.
“I had done baseball, basketball, soccer and I swam in high school,” Snow said. “By the time I graduated, I was like, ‘I’m done with swimming laps.’ So I tried rowing. There are a lot of similar stories out there – people who were never good at any sports involving a ball, and then they find rowing.”
Snow joined the team as a freshman and quickly moved into leadership positions. He became the club president last year. The extra responsibility also led to more training, which in turn powered more improvement.
Men’s rowing at URI is a club program, not a varsity sport, but the group takes it just as seriously.
“I wake up every morning at 4:40 and we’re on the water by 5:30. Every day except Sunday,” Snow said. “It kind of does something to you. Three years of that, you kind of miss out on certain aspects of college, but you have the opportunity to be part of something special. One of the things we pride ourselves on is we do more before breakfast than a lot of people on campus do all day.”
Crew is the ultimate team sport – rowing in unison, working out together. If individual motivation is ever in short supply – especially when the alarm clock buzzes – the work must go on anyway.
“A lot of it comes from the culture of the crew team,” Snow said. “If I didn’t have the opportunity to be part of the URI crew club, I don’t know if I would have fallen in love with the sport the way that I have. It kind of built that foundation. That’s something I’ll always be grateful for. That’s why I wake up every morning. I know, if I don’t wake up, there are eight other people who aren’t going out in the boat that day because I didn’t go to practice.”
The value of that dedication translates on the water and beyond. Hard work pays off, and Snow wants to spread that message.
“When I came to the university, I never thought I would be going to China for rowing,” Snow said. “But when you work really hard at something, and you pour your heart into it, it pays off in some way, shape or form. I really want to share that story.”
Snow’s GoFundMe page is at http://gofundme.com/f/new-england-athlete-goes-to-world-championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.