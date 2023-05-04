SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It’s a narrow path that the South Kingstown High School baseball team is walking these days, and it was again difficult to stay on it in Tuesday’s game against Cumberland.
The Rebels scored a run in the first inning, and starting pitcher Rian O’Rourke took a shutout into the fifth. But the offensive struggles that have followed the Rebels all year meant the lead remained slim. Cumberland eventually erased it and then some, scoring four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth en route to a 6-2 victory at Old Mountain Field.
It’s the fourth straight loss for South Kingstown.
“We haven’t been playing great baseball,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “Today, Rian was fantastic and our defense was solid. We just didn’t hit. We had one run on four hits and we were winning this game. But that’s not going to be enough.”
Just two weeks ago, the Rebels were feeling good, having won four of five. There was no shame in the way the skid started, as the Rebels lost 2-0 to Bishop Hendricken and star pitcher Alex Clemmey on April 24. They dropped a 3-2 game to Mt. Hope two days later then fell short against Lincoln last week.
Tuesday’s game was initially slated for Tucker Field in Cumberland but was shifted to Old Mountain due to field conditions. The Rebels played as the visiting team and jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Brandon Westerfield walked, Patrick Ruhle singled and Conor Kelly brought in a run with a base hit. A double play kept the Rebels from adding on.
It looked like O’Rourke might not need much help anyway. He scattered four hits, none of which were hard-hit, over the first four innings as the 1-0 lead endured.
The trouble began with two walks in the fifth inning. Connor Allard tied the game with an RBI single, and Charlie Tarara gave Cumberland the lead with a two-run double. An RBI single by Andrew Ray made it 4-1 and chased O’Rourke, with Mark Hutchins coming in from the bullpen.
The Rebels got a run back in the top of the sixth when Nolan Urian doubled and came around on an RBI groundout by Liam Sagal. But the Clippers scored two more in their half of the sixth, getting an RBI double by Scott Penney, who later scored on an error.
Cumberland pitcher Michael Bradshaw closed out a complete game win with a perfect seventh inning.
“Bradshaw’s a heck of a pitcher. We knew that coming in,” Vellone said. “Our pitching has been good. But we’re not getting consistent production after our first four hitters in the lineup. It’s been like that for a few games.”
Vellone’s message to the Rebels amid the losing skid is to get back to work.
“These guys come and work hard,” Vellone said. “Some of them just have to have a little more fire in practice. Like I just told them, come and keep working hard and try to earn a spot.”
