SOUTH KINGSTOWN – After a quality win in the season opener, the South County Storm did nothing to damage its perception as a top contender when it returned to the ice on Monday.
But the co-op squad would have liked to do a little more to help that image, too.
South County skated well and out-shot three-time defending state champion La Salle in a Division I matchup but couldn’t recover from two first-period goals. The Rams prevailed 2-1 at Boss Arena, in the first of three meetings between the two this season.
“It’s a speed of play and urgency that we need to adapt to,” Storm head coach Sydney Collins said. “We need to elevate our game to be able to hang with them for all three periods. We can’t wait until the third period to show up and try to play offense. I think that’s what was highlighted tonight.”
La Salle is the white whale for pretty much every other contender in Division I, and maintained that status with its fast start on Monday. While the Storm eventually proved more than capable of skating with the Rams, the confidence was missing in the early going.
“They all play travel hockey together, but it seems like when they put on different jerseys, it kind of becomes a different animal for them, mentally,” Collins said. “Trying to get them out of that head space is important. There’s definitely a mental block there. I think practicing at that level and holding each other accountable to skate at that speed will carry over throughout the rest of the season.”
La Salle broke to the lead less than two minutes into the game, when Sofia Calabro lofted a shot from the right circle that got past Veronica Sabatino and found the back of the net. Just three minutes later, the Rams struck again on a similar look, with Patrice Dafonte burying a shot from the right circle.
“The first one was kind of a lob in,” Collins said. “[Sabatino] didn’t see the second one and we didn’t step up early enough.”
Those would be La Salle’s only goals of the night as Sabatino and the defense settled in. The Storm outshot the Rams 10-5 in the opening period but couldn’t push through. The second period was a penalty-filled frame, with both teams getting whistled. In the third period, the Storm pushed hard, putting 12 shots on net to just two for the Rams.
South County finally broke through with 2:12 remaining on a power play goal by Mia Moffitt that cut the lead in half. Lauren Avedisian assisted.
Another La Salle penalty with 1:36 left opened the door further, but the Storm couldn’t step through. The best chance down the stretch came when Sammie Haun made a pass from behind the net to Ginger Osgood in front. La Salle goalie Kate Grivers made a kick save to preserve the lead.
“I think we started to adapt,” Collins said. “The third period was definitely the best of the three. But at that point, your legs are tired and the morale might not be in the same place it was at the beginning of the game. I’d like to see that effort across all three periods.”
The Storm finished with a 27-15 edge in shots on goal.
“When those two quick goals went in, we were able to hold them off for the rest of it,” Collins said. “But the second period, we spent most of it back and forth in the box. So staying out of the box, playing a little smarter, a little more composed hockey and I think there’s a chance to we can hang and or beat them.”
Heading into Monday’s game, the Storm was coming off a strong opening statement as it beat Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View 5-1 in its season debut. Haun, Moffitt, Mackenzie McCarthy, Jade Shabo and Julianna Bucci scored the goals. Sabatino made 10 saves.
“That was really exciting,” Collins said. “The freshmen really stepped up. I think it was a huge win, giving the younger girls some confidence and building some team cohesiveness. We definitely started off on the right foot.”
The Storm was set to face another powerhouse, the East Bay co-op on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. It will be a rematch of last year’s semifinals.
