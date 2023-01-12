SOUTH KINGSTOWN - It’s been a good start to the season for the South Kingstown High School gymnastics team and it keeps getting better.
The Rebels improved to 5-0 with a victory over North Kingstown on Tuesday at New Generations Gymnastics Academy. They’ve also beaten La Salle and Barrington, two projected contenders, while hitting a new high score in each meet.
“It’s been a great start,” head coach Mike Franco said. “It’s good to be 5-0. We’re moving in the right direction, too.”
The Rebels made a good opening statement in their first meet of the season on Dec. 30, posting a 131 to beat Cranston West and La Salle. Then they beat Barrington and Coventry with a 135.35. On Tuesday, they put up a 137.85 to beat North Kingstown. Barrington was also at the meet, and though the teams were not matched up directly against each other, South’s score would have been good enough to top the Eagles again.
It’s a veteran group leading the Rebels. Seniors Anna Coutu, Olivia Kay, Brooke O’Donnell, Brianna Olszewski and Kyla Speredelozzi have been four-year contributors who can chip in points and set the tone for the team. The Rebels also have some strength in numbers, with 19 gymnasts on the roster.
Junior Caroline Casey had the top all-around score for the Rebels on Tuesday with a 35.7. O’Donnell scored in each event and finished with a 34.5. Kay totaled a 33.35, as did junior Scarlett Sagal.
Casey led the way in the vault with a 9.35. O’Donnell (9.1), Sagal (8.85) and Kathryn McAuliffe (8.5) also scored.
On the uneven bars, it was Casey with an 8.65, Kay with an 8.5 and Sagal and O’Donnell each with a 7.95.
The balance beam had Casey with an 8.9, O’Donnell at 8.6, Coutu at 8.5 and Maria Capalbo at 8.2.
O’Donnell led the way in the floor exercise with an 8.85. Casey (8.8), Coutu (8.6) Sagal (8.55) also chipped in.
“We lost a couple of kids, but everyone else is back,” Franco said. “The kids from last year are doing a great job. That whole crew is killing it.”
The Rebels are hoping to keep the positive trends going as they hit the second half of the season, which includes rematches against the other top teams.
Skippers working with small group
A small roster will keep North Kingstown from scoring enough points to compete as a team in dual meets, but their individuals are working for success. Four gymnasts are competing for the Skippers at this point. North senior Olivia Priest – the reigning individual state champion – has not competed in the high school ranks so far this season.
In Tuesday’s meet, junior Peyton Giusti posted the best all-around score with a 33.45. She was at her best on the vault with a 9.1. She scored an 8.5 on the floor exercise, an 8.05 on the bars and a 7.8 on the balance beam.
Junior Alexandria Blanchette scored a 30.2 in the all-around competition, with an 8.35 on the vault, 7.65 on floor, 7.3 on beam and 6.9 on bars.
Sophomore Emma Whitney chipped in with an 8.8 on the vault and an 8.1 on the floor exercise. Sophomore Marissa Olsen competed on the uneven bars.
