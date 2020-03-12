Rhode Island junior Fatts Russell was named to the 2020 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball All-Conference First Team, while senior Jeff Dowtin earned third-team honors as the league’s postseason awards were announced on Tuesday. Russell also was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team, while Dowtin was part of the Academic All-Conference Team for the third straight season.
Russell also earned an award Tuesday from the United State Basketball Writers Association, which named him its District I Player of the Year.
Russell led the Rams and was third in the conference in scoring with 18.8 points per game. He also ranked second in the country with 2.87 steals per game. With 86 steals heading into this week’s Atlantic 10 Championship, Russell is just two steals away from tying Tom Garrrick’s program-record 88 steals, set during the 1987-88 season.
Russell scored 20 or more points 15 times, including a season-high 32 points at West Virginia on Dec. 1. On the defensive end, Russell’s ball pressure was one of the key factors for Rhody limiting opponents to 29.7 percent from 3-point range, which led the Atlantic 10 and ranked 22nd in the nation.
He is the second Rhody player to earn first team honors in the last three years, joining Jared Terrell in 2018.
Dowtin, who was second on the team with 13.9 points per game, continued to be one of the best ball-handlers in the country. He finished the regular season with a 2.82-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranked second in the conference and 15th in the country.
A business/marketing major with a 3.52 grade-point average, Dowtin has made the A-10’s Academic All-Conference Team each of the last three years. He and Dayton’s Ryan Mikesell are the only repeat members of the team.
Russell and Dowtin led Rhode Island to a 21-9 record in the regular season, a five-game improvement over the regular season a year ago. Rhody won 13 conference games, tying the third-best total in program history, behind only the 15-3 mark in 2017-18 and the 14-4 record in 1987-88.
Dayton’s Obi Toppin was the A-10 Player of the Year, while Flyers’ Coach Anthony Grant was the league’s Coach of the Year. Russell was joined on the first team by Toppin, Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher, Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton and St. Louis’ Jordan Goodwin.
