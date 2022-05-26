The Narragansett boys lacrosse team closed out the regular season with a 16-6 victory over PCD/St. Raphael on Friday night. The Mariners finished with an 11-2 record, good for second place in Division III. George Fogarty had four goals and three assists and Braden Massey had two goals and three assists. Dante Ianelli and Colin Patrick had three goals each and Colin Flynn had two. Will Perotti and Jackson Fogarty scored one goal each. Lucas Masson and Cal Cinquegrana each tallied one assist. Shane McNally made six saves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.