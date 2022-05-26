The Narragansett boys lacrosse team closed out the regular season with a 16-6 victory over PCD/St. Raphael on Friday night. The Mariners finished with an 11-2 record, good for second place in Division III. George Fogarty had four goals and three assists and Braden Massey had two goals and three assists. Dante Ianelli and Colin Patrick had three goals each and Colin Flynn had two. Will Perotti and Jackson Fogarty scored one goal each. Lucas Masson and Cal Cinquegrana each tallied one assist. Shane McNally made six saves.
Do you worry about the safety of your children in Southern RI schools?
School and law enforcement officials said this week they were stepping-up their presence at area schools after an elementary school shooting in Texas left at least 19 children and two teachers dead Tuesday. “When high profile shootings like this occur in the country, we have an enhanced presence at all schools for drop off and pick up to let students and parents know we’re there,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan. The same was echoed by both North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan and South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni, recently retired colonel of the R.I. State Police. With gun violence dominating the news cycle lately, do you worry about the safety of your children in Southern RI schools? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
