NORTH KINGSTOWN - Katherine Martone had missed her only two free-throw attempts of the night when she stepped to the line in a tie game with nine seconds left.
“At the foul line, I was scared, but I was like, ‘We do these every day in practice. We’re prepared,’” Martone said.
The junior calmly sank the first free throw, and it proved to be the difference as the North Kingstown girls basketball team clinched a trip to the Division I championship game with a 42-41 win over South Kingstown on Thursday night.
“We went cold in the fourth quarter, but she got the one when we needed it,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “They always say the semifinal game is the toughest game to play. Everybody’s out to knock us off.”
The Rebels never led and trailed by as many as 13 points, but worked all the way back to even on a deep jumper by Abby McDonald with 30 seconds left. Two days earlier, the Rebels had delivered a similar finish in a quarterfinal upset of La Salle; now they had the top-seeded and unbeaten Skippers on the ropes.
But North came through. Martone cut in from the left wing, took a pass from Jillian Rogers and went to the bucket, drawing a foul as she rose for a shot.
“We go over in practice being tired and being down. And we know we’re just supposed to score,” Martone said. “Our coaches prepared us well.”
At the line, with a big crowd on its feet, Martone put up a shot that didn’t even touch the rim as it swished through the net.
Martone missed the second shot. The Skippers got the rebound but lost possession on a jump ball, as the Rebels took over with five seconds left. McDonald got a good look as time expired but her shot from the base line went long, and the Skippers survived.
Rogers led the Skippers with 16 points and Jordan Moreau had 10. Anina Sherman added eight. Sophie Mahar paced the Rebels with 12.
Before the dramatic finish, North Kingstown started the game on a 10-1 run and stayed in control for most of the night. They led by five after one quarter and 11 at halftime. It remained an 11-point cushion through the third quarter.
Things got interesting in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Jillian Rogers with 6:08 left was North Kingstown’s only basket until the 2:44 mark. The Rebels got a 3-pointer by Mahar and converted repeatedly at the free-throw line as their comeback got into gear. Two free throws by Finley Carr with 1:23 left got the Rebels within two, before McDonald’s jumper off a Celine Barbera kick-out tied the game.
While the comeback ultimately fell short, it was another sign of South Kingstown’s growth. The Rebels will head regroup for the state tournament knowing they can play with any team in the state.
North Kingstown can also take something from the win. The Skippers have been in a few tight games this season, but more often than not, they’ve blown people out. For the D-I finals and beyond in the state open tournament, there’s new teaching material for the coaching staff.
“We’ll go back and break down the film,” Simeone said. “We haven’t been in this situation much. It’s been a lot of blowouts. It’s a learning situation. Now we’ll go back and talk about the last two minutes of this game.”
The Skippers will face Bay View for the D-I title on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Rhode Island College. It will be North’s first championship appearance since 2014, when it won the state title.
The Bengals gave North its toughest tests of the season, losing by the first meeting by one point and the second by two.
“Bay View definitely gave us a game both times we played them,” Martone said. “We just have to make sure we know all our sets and we’re prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.