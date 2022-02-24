This summer in Southern Rhode Island will look a lot different than previous years as several longtime local hangouts including Bobby G's, restaurants like Tilly's Cheesesteaks and Pier Pizza as well as marquee events like the Rhythm & Roots Festival and Quonset Air Show have all closed or been cancelled over the last few months. With the barrage of local mainstays going out of business or events not returning following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, do you believe Southern Rhode Island is being changing for the worst? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

