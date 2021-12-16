SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The first weekend of the season included a championship rematch, and the the North Kingstown hockey team left it feeling pretty good about where it stands.
The Skippers skated to a 3-3 a tie with Cranston, about nine months after Cranston beat them for the title. It was one of two ties on the weekend for the Skippers, who also played PCD/St. Raphael/Wheeler to a draw on Friday night.
“You’ve got to chalk it up as nothing short of positive,” new head coach Cody Sellers said. “We leave the weekend with two ties, two points. I anticipate the division being tight all year so those points are going to be important.”
The Skippers struck first in the championship rematch, getting a goal from Bryce Shabo less than four minutes into the game. The Falcons responded with two straight goals before North Kingstown tied the game on a power-play tally by Jake Horsman with one minute left in the eventful first period.
Tom Paolo put the Skippers in front 3-2 midway through the second period and they seemed ready to nurse that advantage to the finish line. Instead, the Falcons netted the equalizer with just 1:49 left in the third period.
North got the game to overtime from there and had several looks in the extra session. Cranston goalie Brayden Nebus made some strong saves. North Kingstown’s Braeden Perry did the same at the other end.
“You’ve got a one goal lead and you give it up for a tie,” Sellers said. “You’re looking at two things – do you hold it to get to overtime and do you hold it into a point? The positive is the kids worked and stuck with it.”
Just getting on the ice at Boss Arena was also a positive. Last season, South County squads were road warriors, with Boss unable to host games due to capacity restrictions.
“It’s good to see hockey back with fans. We’re following the rules and getting things done,” Sellers said. “Boss Ice Arena staff has been awesome getting the wheels back under it. It just feels really good to be back on the ice here.”
North Kingstown will hit the road on Sunday to face Lincoln at the Rhode Island Sports Center.
