WESTERLY — Prout hosts a few swim meets each year at the Westerly YMCA, and always enjoys them. The meets are typically on Friday nights, so the crowd is a little bigger than the usual afternoon meets at URI. The close quarters of the venue make the extra cheers ring off the walls.
And there was a lot to applaud this past Friday.
The Crusader girls stayed perfect in dual meets with a 54-40 win over rival North Kingstown, while the Prout/Narragansett/Chariho boys co-op team beat the Skippers 62-32.
“Very happy about it,” Prout head coach Joe Tarasevich said. “Our girls remain undefeated. Our boys had some really good swims. Our ‘A’ relays dropped times. It’s great to have a meet here. The kids are up and into it. It’s a lot of fun.”
The win by the girls was Prout’s first against North Kingstown in several years, and it pushed the team’s record to 5-0. Challenges remain in the last four dual meets, a slate that includes perennial powers La Salle and Barrington, but the Crusaders have put themselves into the same territory in the Rossi Division standings.
“We have really strong seniors this year, which helps a lot, and we have a lot of freshmen,” Tarasevich said of the girls team. “They’ve really built together to create a good team and a good environment. Even our kids who aren’t our strongest swimmers, they have a great sense of community and that’s really helping us.”
Prout won seven of 11 events on Friday, including two relays, and picked up all-important second-place points in five of those same events.
Izzy Giannetto led Prout with two first-place finishes, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 25.56 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 6:00.91. Maria Figueroa won the 200 freestyle in 2:14.12, Laura Borges claimed the 100 freestyle in 58.95 seconds, and Emma McCall took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.68. Those four also won the 200 medley relay in 1:58.38 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.01.
Borges and Figueroa also chipped in with key second-place finishes, Borges in the 100 breaststroke and Figueroa in the 200 freestyle. Brooke Irons took second place in the 200 freestyle, Laura Gilfert placed second in the 50 free, and Riley Sweet finished second in the 500 freestyle. Placing third were McCall in the 100 butterfly and Janice Hixon in the 200 IM.
In addition to its two relay wins, Prout got a third-place from Sweet, Hixon, Gilfert and Ella Niedelman in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Niedelman, Gilfert, Irons and Sweet placed second, while Phoebe Phalen, Kaleigh Dockray, Brenna Furlong and Kendra Gever took third.
North Kingstown had success earlier this month at the Bay View Invitational but hasn’t been able to get over the hump in dual meets, falling to 1-3 with the loss. The Skippers were led by Abigail Maguire, who took first in the 200 IM in 2:15.84 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.16. Meghan Dickinson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:122.25. The Skippers also won the 400 freestyle relay, with Maguire, Eve Piazza, Cece Mascena and Bridget Robenheimer doing the honors.
On the boys side, the co-op squad – now in its second year – had a strong showing for its second win of the year. The team made a splash last season, winning the division championship and placing third at states. Two of its top performers – Wes Rea and Teddy Evans – graduated, but a good nucleus remains.
“We lost two really big point scorers last year, but we’ve got a lot of freshmen again, and the kids we kept from last year are great leaders,” Tarasevich. “It’s been really good.”
Against the Skippers, the co-op won all but two events. Aidan Carberry of Narragansett and Drew Jalbert of Prout won two events each. Carberry claimed the 200 IM in 2:11.22 and the 100 freestyle in 50.45. Jalbert won the 100 butterfly in 53.02 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.36. Also victorious were Will Borges of Prout in the 200 freestyle, Shawn Eddy-Joost of Chariho in the 50 freestyle and Aivan Durfee of Narragansett in the 100 backstroke. Borges, Carberry, Jalbert and Durfee teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:45.36 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.45.
Other placewinners were Christian Pereira, John Byrne and Garrett Barker. Eddy-Joost, Byrne, Barker, Pereira, Joe Brown, Jaxon Turco and Ethan Sweet chipped in on scoring relays.
North Kingstown was led by Gresh Laing, who won the 500 freestyle in 5:14.30. The Skippers also won the 400 freestyle relay on the shoulders of Laing, Quinn Powers, Theodore Simmons and Troy Fielding.
The Skipper boys fell to 1-3 on the year.
